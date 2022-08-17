Discover the movie in which Ben Affleck fell in love with JLO

Ben Affleck is an American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter who became known in the late 1990s after starring in various box office hits. Currently, he enjoys his romance with the actress and singer Jennifer Lopezwith whom he had already had a courtship years ago and together they met in a movie, which allowed them to fall in love.

Although he had the opportunity to star in major hits such as ‘Armaggedon’, ‘Shakespeare Passionate’, or ‘Pearl Harbor’, the career of Ben Affleck began to have a decline from the year 2003 when he had problems with alcohol which led to depression. Years ago, the actor was in rehabilitation after confirming his separation from actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he had three daughters.

Ben Affleck, actor and director. source file

Nevertheless, Affleck, star of ‘The Batman’, made headlines at the end of last year for his approach to Jennifer Lopez. The couple of actors quickly confirmed their romance and were caught on more than one occasion by the very romantic paparazzi. Months ago, the Hollywood stars announced their wedding, but to strengthen the relationship they decided to separate. This decision was short-lived, as they were caught kissing passionately and are planning a second wedding, which appears to be lavish.

JLo and Ben Affleck will marry for the second time. Instagram source @jlo_and_benaffleck

the love between Affleck Y JLo It is not recent, but they had already had an affair years ago. In 2001, the actors were chosen to star in the movie ‘Gigli’ where the story told that both should fall in love, something that happened a year later. However, this work was not a success and received negative reviews, but it helped them to meet and fall in love at first sight.

By then, JLo He was in a relationship with the choreographer Chris Judd, so they only had a friendly relationship. However, fiction surpassed reality and they ended up falling in love and being boyfriends until 2004. After ‘Gigli’, the actors, now husband and wife, shared another film and it is ‘Jersey Girl’, where the chemistry was very good.