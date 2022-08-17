Did things ever get romantic between Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore?

The director of “The Wedding Singer”, Frank Coraci, said that the tandem of Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler it worked because they have an undeniable chemistry.

He recalled that the first time he saw the two together, he noticed their natural chemistry “immediately.” speaking with E! News, she said, “That’s what I think, to me, made the movie really amazing. There were so many moments, but the fact that they came together as friends is what made you believe … that [Robbie y Julia] falling in love is legitimate.

In each of the movies Barrymore Y Sandler together, the two have played lovers in love. They’re such a believable couple on screen that it can sometimes be hard to believe that they were never together in real life, is it?

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler’s relationship was never romantic

As much as fans would have loved to see a true romance blossom between Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler, their relationship has been strictly platonic from the start. In an interview with Howard Stern in 2015, Barrymore swore that nothing had happened between them and nothing will ever happen. “I never, we never, never, never, never, anything!” he exclaimed, according to People.

Nevertheless, Barrymore is in love with the talent of Sandler, so much so that she practically begged him to work with her at the start of their years-long on-screen partnership. In her 2015 memoir “Wildflower,” the star admitted that he had to “beg, borrow and steal” from Sandler so that they could get to know each other and discuss a possible employment relationship, according Yahoo! .

“I shook his hand fervently, thanked him for meeting with me, and began pleading my case,” he recalled. Barrymore. “I told him that for some reason I knew we were supposed to become a team.”

In an appearance on “Chelsea Lately” in 2014, the stars reiterated that they never saw each other romantically. “Not even a little! Not even like, as we say in ‘The Wedding Singer’, ‘Church tongue’. Nothing, really,” he joked. Barrymorewhat Sandler responded, “One night I yelled, ‘Please look at it!'” Joking about her private parts, according to Us Weekly.

They believe that is the reason behind their long-lasting chemistry. “That’s probably why we’ve been able to stay together all these years because there was never that awkward moment.”

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler could star in another movie

drew Barrymore Y Adam Sandler they’ve got the romance thing in the movie so on lockdown that they want to do it over and over again. Although they have already starred in three movies together, they do not plan to stop. In an interview on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2018, Barrymore confirmed that they will work on the fourth joint collaboration in the foreseeable future.

“Adam and I have made a movie every 10 years, three decades in a row. You can’t mess with that,” he said at the time, according to E! News_ “We’re doing our 10th at 40. We just haven’t figured out what it is yet.”

In a former guest appearance on “The Tonight Show,” the two expressed their delight at working together every few years. “Every 10 years, we fall in love all over again,” he reflected. Barrymore in a song for hour, adding, “I’ll still love you when you’re 64.” This elicited an amusing response from Sandler: “I will still love you when your breasts hit the ground.”

While there may be fans who are disappointed in the fact that Barrymore and Sandler they will never have a romantic relationship, it is comforting to know that they are the best of friends to this day.

When Barrymore gave to Sandler the Best Actor Award at the National Board of Review’s Annual Awards, he couldn’t help but rave about his movie wife.

“Drew, that was amazing,” Sandler said, teary-eyed at the time. “I’m glad we met and I’m glad we’ve done everything and we always make our movies together and I love you, man. And I love your kids and I love everything about you.”