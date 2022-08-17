“Di Maria better than Cristiano Ronaldo”

Angel Di Maria immediately left his mark on the first day of the championship against Sassuolo.

El Fideo illuminated the Allianz Stadium with all the specialties of the house: goals, assists, rabona and heels.

Photo: Getty Di Maria Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus

The Argentine striker inserted himself quite easily in the offensive mechanisms of Massimiliano Allegri’s team, also showing a discreet feeling with Dusan Vlahovic.

However, the bianconeri will have to do without Angel Di Maria for a few weeks, due to the low-grade adductor injury.

To the microphones of Sky Sport 24the journalist Paolo Condò analyzed the excellent impact of Fideo in the black and white jersey.

THE DECLARATIONS

“For me Di Maria has always been and continues to be a point of reference. He has always shown a certain willingness to do what the team needs, but he has seen little recognition of the merits.

I am more excited about his arrival than that of Cristiano Ronaldo. Di Maria is a footballer who changes a team, more than anyone else who has arrived in Italy in recent years. I would have liked to have seen the Argentine in Serie A before the age of 34 ”.