Details of the fight between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in mid-flight that sparked an FBI investigation were leaked

The incident that ended up detonating the relationship between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie keep adding new chapters. Six years after the golden couple of Hollywood confirmed their divorce, after an altercation on a private plane in which they were traveling together with their six children, which ended with a complaint to the FBI, the news comes out again light and some details of what would have happened in the air are revealed.

In April, the Politico site published a short article about a judge who refused to seal a FOIA lawsuit regarding the Jane Doe Freedom of Information Act. this demand demanded that the FBI hand over documents related to a case in which “the wife” alleged that her “then husband” “physically and verbally assaulted” her and her children while traveling in a private plane “several years ago”. The woman tried, through this request, to know the information found in the documents that the federal agency has about her and her heirs.

“Our position is that victims and survivors should be able to access federal agency records on the crimes they experienced or reported, as is common at the state level, so they can advocate for trauma relief and care and protection. legal for their children and for themselves. Our client has been searching for these records for years and has been hindered and has had to go to court to receive these much needed records. Legislative resources are necessary, ”said the lawyer involved in the lawsuit.

Based on the date of the events, the details of what happened, the chronology and the powerful lawyer involved in this action, which is usually simple, it was speculated that the “unknown” was Angelina Jolie and the “then husband”, Brad Pitt .

Four months after the presentation of this petition, it was finally confirmed that the movie stars are the protagonists of the case that is being brought to light. Sources close to the actor confirmed to the site TMZ that it was his ex-wife who wanted the information to become public, despite the fact that she has had the information contained in the documents for years. The ultimate goal would be to get the press back on the accusations against Pitt.

On August 9, Jolie modified the FOIA demand, which includes a new detail. Before the FBI announced that Pitt would not be charged with an airplane altercation, the agent investigating the incident prepared a statement of probable cause and submitted it to the chief of the United States Attorney’s Office’s Criminal Division in Los Angeles, which makes one suspect that there was a possibility that the actor could be sued. After preparing this document, the FBI agent met with the assistant district attorney and later agreed that no criminal charges would be filed, according to the case file.

During her statements, Jolie told the special agent that Pitt was drinking and would have taken her to the back of the plane.. There, supposedly, he grabbed her by the shoulders, shook her and yelled things at her like: “You’re screwing this family”. Later on this same flight, another physical altercation allegedly occurred and the actress claimed that she sustained injuries, even giving the officer a photo of her elbow in an attempt to corroborate it. The star also accused her ex-husband of throwing beer on her. This was the same flight on which Pitt apparently got his hands on the couple’s eldest son, Maddox, something the actor has denied..

People close to the protagonist of Bullet Train They assure that the reason why the star was acquitted is because there was not a single piece of evidence to support the claims made by Jolie.

The actors, who used to be one of the favorite couples in the Hollywood industry, have six children together: Maddox (20), Pax (18), Zahara (17), Shiloh (16) and twins Knox and Vivienne (14). ). The couple legally divorced in 2019, after a separation process that took years to advance, especially for the custody of the children. At the time of the divorce requested by the actress arguing “irreconcilable differences”, the couple had amassed a fortune of $555 million. A conflict waged by a prenuptial agreement to distribute to each one the fortune they had prior to marriage and give their children what they obtained during the years they were married.

