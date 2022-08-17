Delete a credit card on Amazon from your App

One of the most popular platforms to make online shoppingIts the amazonthis American company has a fairly wide catalog where you can find everything from washing machines, food utensils, cell phones to different snacks and even music and movie streaming services, you can even pay electronically with a credit or debit card.

If for some reason or another the Amazon service is no longer to your liking and you decide to cancel your account or simply withdraw a credit card of the platform, it can be done easily and simply, and here we tell you how to avoid generating interest or having extra charges.

How can you remove a credit card from Amazon?

This process can be done from the Amazon page web portal or from the mobile App, depending on which option suits you best.

Delete an Amazon card from the website:

Enter the Amazon page from your computer or table.

Then look for the “Accounts and lists” section, you can find it in the upper right corner.

It will send you to the “Your account” section, there you must choose “Your payments”, to enter the payment methods of your Amazon account. In this part you can see the list of the different cards that you have registered on the Amazon platform.

From there you can choose one or more credit cards to remove from your Amazon account.

Choose a card, and click on “Edit”

Then “Delete card” and confirm that you want to delete this card.

Delete a credit card from the app on your cell phone:

From the application on your cell phone, look for the “Your account” section, then click on “Your payments”.

There you will see a menu with the cards that are registered as a means of payment.

There you just have to press the card you want to remove, and click on “edit”, after the menu that appears you just have to choose “Delete from the wallet” and confirm your decision.

It’s that easy and simple you can remove one or more cards from your Amazon account, so as not to generate interest or extra payment charges.

