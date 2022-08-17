Curiosities of Kylie Jenner, the richest and most famous young woman in the world
More than a decade ago, American television learned Kris Jenner and her five daughters: Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie. It is worth mentioning that the three eldest bear the surname Kardashian, while the two youngest are Jenner. They came to the small screen to tell the world about the things they did in their daily lives, since they were considered famous in the world of entertainment.
Since Keeping Up With The Kardashians started, Millions of people in the world have witnessed the growth and changes that media entrepreneurs and models have had in their lives.because although in the beginning their fortune was measured as a whole, today separately, they bill truly astronomical figures.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner are the daughters of former Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner, who a few years ago decided to tell the world that he wanted to become a woman. Today, Caitlyn Marie Jenner is an advocate and leader in advocating for the rights of transgender women in the United States.
Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashians, grew up between cameras and paparazzi. Curiously, in her adolescence, the now successful businesswoman believed herself to be the ugly duckling of her family, but she decided to stop being so, so she put herself in the hands of aesthetic experts. The results were obvious and successful, and Kylie achieved the goal she had set for herself: to be beautiful, successful and wealthy, so much so that she surpasses her older sisters.
Today, Kylie Jenner is 25 years old, is the mother of two children, Stormi and Wolf and is considered one of the richest young businesswomen in the world. Her fortune is estimated at approximately $1.7 billion.
20 facts of the luxurious and surprising life of Kylie Jenner
- More than 150 photographs have been taken to just choose one of them.
- It has an exclusive room to put its more than 400 bags.
- He is 25 years old.
- His debut on television was at the age of 10 in Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
- I leave formal school to study at home.
- He has his own TV show, Life of Kylie.
- She’s a lousy driver.
- His dream is to have a farm.
- He has a huge scar on his leg.
- He gave his daughter Stormi a pony that cost more than two hundred thousand dollars.
- The first time he was seen with the musician Travis Scott, the father of his children, was at Coachella
- He tattooed on his right arm the exact time that Stormi, his firstborn, was born.
- According to Forbes, in 2020 he was the highest paid celebrity.
- Snapchat lost millions of dollars thanks to a tweet from her.
- Collect luxury cars.
- He has his own video game with his sister Kendall.
- She became the youngest billionaire in the world.
- During her first pregnancy she never came out in public.
- He has four nannies for each of his children.
- Her bodyguards or talent agents should always walk behind her.
