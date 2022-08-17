Crypto Nomads Return to Big Cities in Bear Market

Over the years, Oliver Gale’s workplace view has included the palm-lined boardwalk of Miami Beach, the sandy beaches of Barbados, and the turquoise waters of Mexico’s Caribbean coast.

Now the 36-year-old crypto entrepreneur is back in London, working in hotel lobbies. Gone is the gentle sea breeze, replaced by the hum of air conditioners trying to keep the British capital’s unusually hot summer at bay.

Gale is one of many crypto nomads who have begun to return to major cities like London and New York, as financial centers begin to revive post-pandemic.

As a subset of digital nomads, itinerant crypto workers have spent the last few years hopping from country to country, persuaded to leave the big financial centers as the cost of living has risen. The nomadic life suits the crypto crowd especially well, with its 24/7 marketplace and spirit of a borderless, digital monetary future. But pandemic travel restrictions, followed by a drop in cryptocurrency prices, have made it a less practical lifestyle and too expensive to maintain.

“People want to be where the business is, and the opportunities to expand their network are there,” said Mary Elizabeth Elkordy, who launched her fully remote company Elkordy Global Strategies during the pandemic. “With the integration of cryptocurrencies into more aspects of traditional businesses and industries, being in a major city like New York o London is also beneficial from a networking point of view.”

Gale, who is also the co-founder and CEO of the Panther Protocol blockchain project, returned to London in March 2020 to start Elemental.io, a consumer credit platform formerly known as PayMachine.

“London is considered the fintech hub of the world and has great tax benefits and fundraising incentives,” said Gale, who holds British and Barbadian passports.

London’s population increased 4% in July 2022 from the same month two years ago, according to data from NHS Digital. Offices are starting to see the return of workers, though not yet at pre-pandemic levels. About 60% to 70% of workers in London are back at their desks, according to data compiled in June by Google, which tracks the movements of some of its users.

Migration out of many New York City neighborhoods is also reversing as more households move to Manhattan than before the pandemic in 2019, according to Melissa, a global address analytics and data intelligence company.

From partying in Venice to fasting

Kenzi Wang, co-founder of Symbolic Capital and former vice president and general manager of cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global, moved back to New York in April after traveling through Europe and Latin America.

“I’m staying in New York because the bear market has reduced a lot of unnecessary noise and networking in the market,” Wang said. “I can focus on building and hiring for my company.

The current crypto winter reminds you of the previous crash when cryptocurrency prices fell by 80% and it became “a very efficient time to create” new products and services. The price of a Bitcoin is down 50% this year from its all-time high of nearly $69,000 in November 2021.

Wang’s nomadic life included partying with Hollywood actor Vin Diesel during the 2021 Venice Film Festival and strolling Barcelona’s Las Ramblas. She is now back to a life of socializing, playing basketball, and expanding her crypto ventures in the Big Apple.

“I also fasted 20 hours a day and lost a lot of weight after losing the nomadic lifestyle of the conference,” Wang said.

Other nomads have paused their travels to get financially oriented.

“This most recent turn of economic events and the ensuing bear market has affected my finances a bit,” said Sukanta Sekhar Das, 37, CEO of information site CoinMarketBag. “So I thought it would be wise for me to recoup some of my losses, regain my composure and return to a city I love as a permanent residence.”

Das, who has spent most of the last five years traveling the world, recently settled in Seoul, where he says the “crypto scene” is cool.

“I am saving a fortune on travel costs, not to mention what an absolute nightmare it has been to travel for the last 12 to 18 months,” he added.

The nomads are growing

Although London room rents are up 15% from last year, according to data compiled by roommate search website SpareRoom, and Manhattan rents hit new highs, some Travelers are returning to the big cities in looking for more stability. After all, many of them are getting older and discovering that the lure of being a nomad is not always easy to reconcile with the demands of raising a family.

“My wife, then-girlfriend, was unhappy and wanted me to travel less, and I also found that I wasn’t very productive at work when I was constantly on the go,” said Lane Rettig, a former Ethereum Core Developer who spent more than four years at the global path before returning to New York in 2020.

Rettig, now a core developer on the Spacemesh crypto project, bought a condo in New York’s Harlem neighborhood and is “grappling with how to stay connected to a super-global nomadic community with a newborn and a mortgage.”

No doubt some people will never stop roaming. Burning Man, an annual arts festival held in Nevada’s Black Rock City around the US Labor Day holiday, is on Gale’s agenda.

“Entrepreneurship is a game of balancing your responsibility and what you want to do,” he said. “It’s an important part of my life to go on adventures, to work and play, to start a lifestyle that is dynamic and creative.”