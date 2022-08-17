Cristiano Ronaldo is booked for his rash gesture against a young Everton fan

The sanction issued against CR7 is a “conditional warning”. This was confirmed by the Merseyside police in support of the bad episode that dates back to last April: a rash gesture by the Portuguese after the defeat against Everton left a young Toffees fan in shock.

Cristiano Ronaldo “warned” by the police after the bad gesture against the young Everton fan.

Cristiano Ronaldo he is experiencing the worst moment of his career. He would never have imagined that his return to Manchester United – after the disappointment of the period at Juventus – would have been so difficult until it exploded with the failure to qualify for the Champions League and the desire to leave Old Trafford. He asked his agent, Jorge Mendes, to find him a suitable accommodation: a club that would guarantee him the opportunity to step on the great stage of the most important continental Cup once again.

But he received many denials: the very high cost of hiring proved to be an insurmountable obstacle even for very rich clubs (such as Bayern Munich). And CR7 found himself in the uncomfortable situation of feeling separated at home, to the point of being strongly questioned by his teammates (fed up with his ‘prima donna’ attitudes) and getting to eat meals alone.

Even the coach, Erik ten Hag, who initially said he was ready to spend himself trying to mend the relationship, raised the white flag and gave the green light to the sale of the champion. He wants to go away, it is useless to keep him under these conditions and in such a situation. Where will he go? It will be known at the appropriate time and then – as announced by the Portuguese star – he will explain his version of events, denying every “lie” (as he defined it) point by point.

In the turmoil of chatter and indiscretions, under the ashes there is more fire that burns. And that leaves the former Real in the spotlight. Slag from last season, a bad gesture caused by the anger and nervousness that assailed Ronaldo on leaving the field at the end of the match lost against Everton at Goodison Park. As he left the green rectangle he had an attitude not like a Ballon d’Or: a boy who handed him his cell phone for a selfie hit his hand and damaged his cell phone.

The reaction caused discussion, fueled harsh criticism of him on the Net. The story of the mother of the 14-year-old autistic made more severe reproach and blame towards the footballer. “My son is in shock,” she said explaining how he regarded him as a monster (“I don’t want to see him anymore”). That episode that happened last April did not end with simple excuses. Ronaldo made amends for that act, publicly admitting that he was wrong.

It is never easy to deal with emotions in difficult times like the one we are going through – his words shared in an Instagram post -. But you have to be respectful, have patience and be an example for the little ones. I would like to apologize for my behavior and, if possible, invite the fan to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of ‘fair play’ and sportsmanship.

The post shared on social media by the mother of the boy hit on the hand by CR7. A gesture that also caused the cell phone of the young Toffees fans to break.

CR7 recognized the fault but it was not enough. The affair also had a judicial follow-up and ended only today, four months after that. A statement from the Merseyside police made it clear what was the sanction taken against the player: it is a “conditional warning”, a type of warning that law enforcement agencies take against people who have no record for minor offenses. . It is a provision that is reached upon admission of guilt, avoiding ending up in court, including the “repair of damage”.

The boy’s cell phone damaged after Cristiano Ronaldo’s stomp.

A “conditional notice” is a type of warning that police often use against unprecedented people for petty offenses, such as drawing graffiti, as described by the UK government on its official website. The person who is cautioned must admit that he has committed the crime, thus speeding up the judicial process and avoiding going to trial.