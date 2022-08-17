Cristiano Ronaldo fined after attacking fan Jacob Harding
It was April 9, 2022 when, after Manchester United’s defeat against Everton, an angry Cristiano Ronaldo threw to the ground the mobile phone of a fan of the opposing team: Jacob Harding. Now, the Merseyside police – which had already opened an investigation into what happened – after questioning Cristiano, concluded the case by admonishing the star with a fine.
After the facts and the controversy that arose in recent months, the footballer had already apologized on his Instagram profile by inviting Jake – who was “shocked” also because he was suffering from autism as pointed out by the mother of the person concerned – to a match, as a sign of fair play.
In a statement released today Wednesday, August 17, the police specified: “We can confirm that a 37-year-old man [Ronaldo ndr] participated voluntarily and was questioned with caution in connection with an allegation of assault and criminal harm. The charge relates to an incident following the Everton-Manchester United football match at Goodison Park on Saturday 9 April […] The matter is now over ». Ronaldo agreed to compensate the boy
