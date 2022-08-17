Cristiano Ronaldo dispels all doubts: the clue is eloquent

For Cristiano Ronaldo the situation is increasingly complicated: the last track seems to take shape, all the details

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the silence and went on the attack. Hot situation for CR7 who announced in two weeks an interview in which he will tell his truth. A truth that starts from the many false (to say about her) news that surround his name.

After all, the last few weeks have been particularly complicated for the Portuguese champion. Both in the field, where the Manchester United he experiences a disastrous start to the season, both off the pitch, with his desire to leave the Red Devils to move to a team that plays the Champions League.

A will that has not yet found fertile ground: the most coveted footballer on the planet, together with Messi, until a couple of years ago, he is now struggling to find a club that can bet on him. Jorge Mendes, the powerful agent who looks after his interests, is probing various leads but up to now in an unsuccessful way. Also approached to Naplesfor Ronaldo there was also talk of a resounding return to Juventusbut now the most plausible destination is another.

Transfer market, Ronaldo is looking for a team: the hypothesis takes shape

Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester United to land in Germany. There Bundesliga is a championship that lacks the appeal of the Portuguese ace and the Borussia Dortmund it could offer him the opportunity to fill the gap. The Haller drama pushes the Germans to monitor the striker’s market, despite the arrival of Modeste. The Gialloneri could guarantee Ronaldo an important stage with one of the hottest supporters in Europe and the stock exchanges believe in it given that the club’s shares are significantly up.

Of course, also for Borussia there would be the problem of recruitment to be solved, with the salary received by Ronaldo which is out of the reach of the German club. Dortmund is not the only track standing for the Portuguese: it remains the suggestion of a return to Sporting. According to ‘footmercato.net’, in fact, the DS Hugo Viana would be in constant contact with the Portuguese to fulfill the dream of a sensational return. A landing at theAtletico Madrid di Simeone, a track always standing despite all the environmental difficulties. Decision coming soon anyway: less than two weeks and CR7 will know its future then the moment of its truth will also come.