Cristiano Ronaldo can’t pretend nothing has happened, he has scored everything: Only five are true

Cristiano Ronaldo’s social outburst who responded to yet another post on his future. The relationship with United is increasingly complicated.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the past he has accustomed us to being talked about for his goals, his plays and shattered records. In this start of the season, however, his name is continuously approached to the market, in an atmosphere that is anything but serene. It is no mystery his willingness to leave the Manchester United, after a terrible start to the season with two defeats in as many games and last place in the Premier League standings. For weeks now he has been talking about the future of CR7 which seems to have lost its enthusiasm at Old Trafford, where it is increasingly isolated, also thanks to the poor feeling with the new manager ten Hag.

In the last hours from England rumors have arrived about the possible opening of United to the farewell of Ronaldo, with his agent Mendes, very active in search of a possible destination. This is not an easy situation, especially for the person concerned, who cannot find serenity in this troubled start to the season. In fact, things should have gone differently, and now there is no time to waste trying to recover and get back on track after so many bitterness across the Channel.

In addition to the news about his compromised relationship with United, therefore, Cristiano must also deal with the rumors about his possible new team. A destabilizing situation judging by his latest social outburst. The former Juventus and Real Madrid player in fact this time decided to respond to a post, which relaunched yet another market item concerning him. An unusual situation, given that the footballer rarely intervenes to argue or comment on content posted by others.

Cristiano Ronaldo is forced to take out a team: “Fake”. An uncomfortable photo was circulating

Ronaldo’s controversial response on Instagram

The measure, however, seems to be full judging by what Ronaldo wrote who vented against the “falsehoods” of the press. The Portuguese striker is ready to tell the whole truth in an interview that will be staged in a few weeks, and he reveals that he has taken note of everything: “You will know the truth in an interview in a couple of weeks. The media tells lies. I took note and in the last few months of the 100 stories about me, only 5 were right. Imagine how it works, and stick to this tip.”. And the countdown to the truth of CR7 has already started.