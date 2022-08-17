Corey Feldman on ‘Goonies 2’: ‘People want sequels, not reboots like Ghostbusters’

the star of the goonies, Corey Feldmannis clear about what will happen with the sequel to the mythical 1985 film directed by the late Richard Donner. For many, it is a cursed and almost impossible continuation, but Feldman affirms that, if done, it is better to have a sequel and not a reboot or a remake that ruins the spirit of the original product. The actor, they report from comic bookthinks it is better to do something like Top Gun: Maverick that a reboot like the one in Ghostbusters in 2016.

Feldman, during the Fanboy Knoxville convention in the United States, has been reluctant to a reboot or reinterpretation of the goonies like, the one that in theory, is in gestation at Disney +. “Well, let’s hope there isn’t a remake. Those remakesThey ruin everything…”Feldman commented, explaining that the classic film, with Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Jonathan Ke Huy Quan, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Josh Brolin, cannot be remade. If we continue, we will have to bet on the format of Top Gun: Mavericktelling a good story years after the original.







“I mean, you mean make a sequel? There’s no need to make a remake, it’s not what you want, look what happened with Ghostbusters and the girls. No no no”, confesses Feldman, alluding directly to the reboot of Sony and Paul Feig with Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon. “Do you want something more like the sequel to top gun, No? They nailed it with top gunFeldman continues. The sequel to the goonies it never came to fruition. Donner had worked on it since the 1990s, but it never materialized. The filmmaker passed away last July, and the chances of seeing that idea make it to the movies are getting more and more complicated. “Unfortunately, our Goonie, Richard Donner, passed away last year. That makes casting the original and a sequel with him almost impossible”he concludes.

As we mentioned, Disney + is working on a kind of recreation of the goonies, Our Timewhich is being produced by steven spielberg and the Richard Donner and Warner company, centered on a group of boys obsessed with the film who decide to live their own adventure, recreating the sequences of the original film from the eighties. It remains to be seen if he lives up to his legacy.