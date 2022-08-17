Claw – Rolling Stone in Spanish

In 1994, director William Friedkin directed blue chip, a disappointing film about the relationship between a coach and talent scout (Nick Nolte) and his relationship with a promising young basketball player (Shaquille O’Neal).

Now, almost thirty years later, documentary filmmaker Jeremiah Zagar is directing his second plot film (after We The Animals), starting from the relationship established in the Friedkin tape. The result is a vibrant and exciting film that captures the spirit of the best sports dramas.

Claw is next to intoxicated with love, The Meyerowitzes Y Rough diamonds, one more sample of the enormous talent of Adam Sandler for the drama. In one of the best performances so far this year, Sandler plays Stanley Sugerman, a basketball player who, after an accident that shatters his hand, becomes a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team whose owner is Rex Merrick (Robert Duvall in a brief appearance).

Rex wants to give Stanley some well-deserved compensation for his services and make him a trainer, but his sudden death changes things. Vince (Ben Foster), Rex’s son, takes over from his father and he doesn’t get along with Stanley. For this reason, he returns him to the job of recruiting, which becomes a great disappointment, not only for him, but for his wife Teresa (Queen Latifah) and for Alex (Jordan Hull), his teenage daughter. of the.

However, in a street basketball game set in Spain, Stanley discovers Bo Cruz (played by NBA player Juancho Hernangómez), a young man who could very well become the new legend of the sport if given a chance. Vince is skeptical, but Stanley has faith in him and is going to do whatever he can to help him.

Regardless of whether you are a basketball lover or not, Claw it’s a hard movie to resist and much of this is due to Adam Sandler, who is the true emotional core of this sports drama, reminding us with his Stanley, the Rocky Balboa immortalized by Sylvester Stallone.

The film features a countless parade of basketball legends (Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves plays the film’s villain), but seeing Sandler display his charisma is what makes it easy to understand why Daniel Day Lewis, considered by many to be the best current actor, has overflowed with praise for his colleague.