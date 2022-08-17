Clairvoyant gives a strong warning to Yahir’s son

long ago Tristan Othon Fierrothe son of Mexican singer and actor Yahirwho was part of the first generation of La Academia (a successful musical reality show on TV Azteca), confessed that from an early age she had used LSD, crystal and rivotril, being bisexual, having recorded an intimate video with her then-boyfriend Axel Martínez (who was published on OnlyFans) and also mentioned not having the support of his father before his addiction problems.

In an interview for TVNotas, clairvoyant george stated that tried to help Yahir’s son. “I wanted to clean him up to free him from his situation, I have three children and it hit me a lot to read that he is having a very bad time, that’s why I offered him help.”

However, the 23-year-old refused his help. He recounted meeting Tristán a few weeks ago in Mexico City at a friend’s birthday party.

That night I noticed that Tristán has a very strong darkness, he brings a shadow behind him and also, the letter of death follows him due to his addictions to alcohol and drugs.

According to the clairvoyant, Yahir Othón Parra’s eldest son has two works of black magic, one of them was allegedly made by an ex-girlfriend, “who had a photo and clothes of him put in a jar with various alcoholic beverages and drugs so that the boy does not get out of his addictions.” The other would have been made by a friend of the singer “who is very envious of him, and since she could not do anything to him, in revenge she ordered a spell to harm Tristán.”

Yahir’s son is 23 years old.

Likewise, Jorge Clairvidente told the aforementioned magazine that the young man has problems with dangerous peoplebecause he owes a lot of money in several parts, because of his drug addictions.

His help to Tristán continues, “I agree with Mr. Yahir so that he gives me the opportunity to go to CDMX for Tristán and bring him, I will take care of everything, he needs psychological, psychiatric and economic help, I will support him” .

On the other hand, in an interview for “Ventaneando”, the singer stated that he was living a nightmare in the face of his eldest son’s situation. “He wants us to accept him like this with everything and his addiction, but the truth is that I can’t have a child like that with me.”

He recounted having taught his son the love of the family and being together, since he comes from a family where everyone is very close, “he does not want to be part of that world, that’s how it is.”