Chris Pratt sends tender congratulations to his son Jack for his tenth birthday

The son of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Jack turned 10 this week and his father did not hesitate to pay him a tender and unusual tribute on his social networks.

“Happy birthday to my firstborn, my smart, handsome, kind and big boy Jack,” he wrote this Wednesday, August 17, along with a photo of two sheep. “Ten? Double digits. I can’t believe you’re already ten years old.”

The “Jurassic Park” actor also said that little Jack is “the best son, best big brother, fisherman, explorer, reader, mathematician, builder, boxer and friend anyone could ask for. I love you son!”.

Recall that before marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger, Pratt had a nearly decade-long marriage to actress and comedian Anna Faris. Jack was born in August 2012, six years before their divorce. As a result of his new marriage, Chris Pratt has two daughters; Lyla and Eloise.

The actor was strongly criticized a few years ago, when his first daughter was born with Schwarzenegger, since he thanked him on his social networks for having a “healthy son”. Many took it as a heartless comment against his ex-wife, since Jack was born premature and had many health problems as a baby.

