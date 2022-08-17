Chris Hemsworth’s Full Body Home Workout You Can Do Too

There’s a home training with which you can work the whole body and which turns out to be one of the favorites of Chris Hemsworthso its effectiveness is more than proven.

And it turns out that this routine is part of many others that the actor himself has created and presented in his fitness center app. Now, and for those who don’t have access to that platform, Hemsworth is going to share some of your favorites for the next few weeks, and he’s started with one of the tougher options but one that definitely works.

to do this full body home workout you just need a little space in the living room and nothing else. No dumbbells, no elastic bands, no nothing. All exercises are performed with body weight so there will be no excuses not to try.

How is Chris Hemsworth’s favorite routine

It consists of 7 different moves, and they are fast because there is no rest between them. You will have to do them all, one after the other, so that you can finally rest for 60 seconds. So, you have to do:

Squats x 5 reps

Bear walk – 5 meters

Sit-through x 10 reps

push-ups x 10

Climbers x 10 (each side)

Static lunges x 5 (each side)

Skater lunge x 5 (each side)

rest 1 minute

So far it may seem “easy”, more or less, but here comes the hardest part of the routine. You will have to complete 10 sets in total to end the training. Nobody said it was going to be easy, just that it was possible to do it at home or wherever you are.