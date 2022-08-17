Chris Hemsworth stopped eating a food — Futuro Chile

The premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder is the last film released from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters in our country. This film has the participation of Natalie Portman, who through an interview with the medium of Capital FM claimed that actor Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat in the morning for the performance of a particular scene, where the couple had to kiss. Hemsworth decided to carry out this action, since Portman is vegan and does not consume such foods.

Natalie Portman is vegan

On the other hand, the actress appreciated the gesture made by the protagonist of the role of “Thor”. It was not easy for Chris to stop eating meat because he is a person who eats meat every half hour in his daily life, Natalie said in the interview, thanking the gesture that the actor made towards his person.

The tape that is already in all the cinemas of the country, is a filming that generated previous expectations towards the spectators for the inclusion of the actress, Natalie Portman with the performance of Mighty Thor. Natalie starred in a prominent role in different sequences of the film with the aim of further relating the actress to the character of “Thor” and generating links in future UCM filming.

Thor: Love and Thunder

The role of Natalie Portman, is a character that is designed to make new films with the prominence that the actress is in the not too distant future, one of the new protagonists within the new tapes that are coming in the next Marvel releases. , as stated by Radio ADN saying that “it could expand even more. I’d love to see more, but it’s lucky to be a part of the MCU at a time when kids can see it.”