Chris Hemsworth heavily involved in promoting the return of the extinct Tasmanian tiger to his native Australia

Actor Chris Hemsworth, shows habitually very committed with everything that involves the welfare of the fauna, mainly that found in Australia, where she lives with her family, the actress Elsa Pataky and her children, India, Sasha and Tristan.

As reported The Postthe protagonist of Thor is one of the main leaders in the campaign to achieve bring back the tasmanian tiger or thylacine, the unofficial Australian native mascot that disappeared in 1936.

The marsupial, which looks similar to a mix between wild dog and tigerlived in the bushlands of Australia and Tasmania, highly modified habitats today.

That is why the company Colossal Biosciences has come into action, in which a team of genetic engineers seeks reintroduce endangered species to their territories of originas is the case with the Tasmanian tiger.

Chris Hemsworth, with this new step, is totally enthusiastic for the good of humanity, since in his family they have a “long history of supporting conservation efforts”.

“Removing an apex predator, especially due to human eradication, has a devastating effect in our ecosystem”, he said to ThePost.





In addition, Elsa Pataky’s husband has recognized that “the iconic species that return, such as the Tassie tiger, continue to be top priority” for him and his colleagues on the project, among whom is also Leonardo DiCaprio.





Andrew Pask, the director of the Thylacine Integrated Genetic Restoration Research Laboratory at the University of Melbourne, has explained more about the extinction of these animals: “The impacts of the loss of the thylacine can already be seen with the rapid spread of new diseases like the facial tumor of the Tasmanian devil, which almost led to the extinction of another species of marsupial”.