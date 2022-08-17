chicken and pasta recipe

Chris Hemsworth he is famous for having put on more muscle than ever before for his fourth solo job as the God of Thunder, and his physique is well on display in Thor: Love and Thunder. (Literally, nude included).

But acquiring those divine gains is not without its challenges. First, Hemsworth’s stunt double, Bobby Holland Hanton, struggled to keep up with the actor’s progress. And then there was the problem of making sure they both got enough protein each day to maintain that new muscle. It got to a point where Hemsworth ate up to ten times a day during filming of Love and Thunder, and in the end he got so fed up with eating that his team started replacing some of those meals with protein shakes. Of course, nothing to eat meat if she had to kiss Natalie Portman, something that the vegetarian actress publicly appreciated.

Hemsworth has since shared some of those shake recipes on his Instagram, including a chocolate-espresso concoction guaranteed to fuel up for a Thor-level workout. Also has shown how to prepare some of the other meals available in the diet plans on its Centr wellness app, including a protein-rich lamb stew.

But in one of his most recent posts, Hemsworth, Hanton and trainer Luke Zocchi cook up a “delicious, quick and easy” oven-smoked chicken pasta. It is a meal that Hemsworth’s chef, Dan Churchill, likes to prepare, as it is a dish “Large, with lots of carbohydrates and a good source of protein.”

They start by dicing and frying the chicken breast and onions in separate pans with salt and smoked paprika, respectively, and then boil and drain the pasta before combining it all with the tomato sauce. Hemsworth cheats a bit by using sauce from a jar instead of making your own, but don’t judge it too harshly; he is a busy guy.

Once the sauce is mixed and both the chicken and pasta are well coated, Zocchi sprinkles it with cheese and then pops it into the oven to bake for five to ten minutes, until it’s, in Hemsworth’s own words, “golden brown.” crispy and delicious.” And as Zocchi points out, like most baked pasta dishes, “Tastes even better the next day.”

