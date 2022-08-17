Cherri Lee, the young woman who has spent 70,000 dollars in surgeries to be Kim Kardashian

Cherri Lee has been a follower, since the adolescence of the Kardashian family. Her bodies, her image… everything has been a reference for herto the point that she has spent $70,000 on various surgeries to look like Kim Kardashian.

Cherri has assured that, after a lot of expense and hard work, she has finally achieved her dream of looking like Kim. Even if she gets some nasty comments about her appearance, she discards them, because it is clear to her that she has achieved her goal above all else.

Cherri Lee, before undergoing her change RRSS

It has taken eight years for the 28-year-old South Korean to undergo the procedures, including three butt lifts, which are considered quite dangerous to health, along with the facial surgeries he has undergone.

Operations from the age of 20

Cherri has been undergoing cosmetic operations since she was 20 years old, after going through a rather difficult breakup. But she claims that after enlarging her breasts, her partner came back to her “crawling” as soon as she saw the result.

“After the breakup, my confidence was at rock bottom. I always wanted the glam Kardashian look with the big butt and the hourglass figure. Since he saw my transformation, my ex contacted me again and told me that now he loves me, but I’m too much for him and I’m receiving proposals from men in better condition than him!“, has explained to Daily Star.

Cherry, also known by her South Korean name Hanbyeol, has undergone 15 surgeries to try to achieve the so-called ‘Kardashian face’. as well as the characteristic hourglass figure.

In addition, her parents have pitched in to help finance her transformation, which is valued at $70,000. And he claims that now he looks so different that people don’t even realize he’s from South Korea. “In fact, I see myself as a completely different person now. Some of my Korean family don’t even recognize me anymore“, he assures.

Also, add on this question: “Kim has always been an inspiration to me, and in my eyes, she is the most beautiful woman in the world. She did not regret any procedure and would do it again. My only regret is why I didn’t do it sooner“.

More interventions

Between 2019 and 2021, Cherri, who works as a part-time English teacher, had three butt lifts to try to achieve the same butt as one of the world’s most famous stars. “I did it three years in a row. Each time was not big enough for my liking“, Explain.

During that time too underwent a nose job, cheekbone surgery, jowl reduction, and two rounds of buccal fat removalwhich is a procedure used to slim the cheeks.

Cherri Lee has spent 70,000 euros on surgeries RRSS

Cherri says that she now believes she has achieved her goal, but he hasn’t had any more surgeries since the last fat removal look, which is something he had done in Greece last year. “I’m not planning any more surgeries now, I know when to stop. She was addicted before. She felt a buzz as I woke up in excruciating pain and then saw myself and my reward. I am very grateful that no procedure I have done has gone wrong, because I know that can happen“.

Also, says a lot of people think it’s actually Kim Kadarshian: “I don’t think my facial features resemble Kim Kadarshian’s, but the overall vibe is hers. I have people commenting from behind, thinking I can’t hear them wondering if I’m Kim. People say I should be her body double“.

when in public, Cherri says she also gets multiple mixed reactions: “I love it when people stop by and give me compliments, but I hate it when guys ask for my phone number. It offends me when they think they have a chance! I have also had negative reactions!“.

“Once a middle-aged lady looked at me and asked how much I charged per hour, they suggested that she was a sex worker. She was in public in a sundress, she was just plain rude. But she didn’t let it get to me. If you don’t have anything nice to say, move on.“, points out.

With all that, concludes: “I have always sought attention. It makes me feel sexy. I like when random people give me compliments. My confidence is through the roof, I’m much happier now than when I was younger“.