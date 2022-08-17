Celebrate Pinot Noir Day by pairing it with these delicious dishes

Each August 18th it is celebrated International Pinot Noir Dayone of the strains of grape most used to make different wines around the world and what better way to commemorate this important date to accompany a good glass of wine with aromas Y flavors that highlight its natural characteristics and enjoy a delicious moment.

What is Pinot Noir?

The name comes from the French words “pinot” which means pine and “Not to go” or black. Pinot’s name alludes to the tight bunches of this strainwhich give it an appearance very similar to that of pine cones and despite the fact that it is a grape which is usually grown in many parts of the world, it is usually seen in climates cold.

The wines produced Pinot Noirusually result in wines fresh, light, balanced and with a good persistence, the best to recognize these features is to drink it first in one Cup large glass and bell-shaped, so you can enjoy its properties and it will be easier to capture these characteristics.

When the came it is sparkling One of the important details is the bubblessince these speak of the quality of the label: the smaller they are and their permanence be older in the Cupthe better the quality of the wine. To take better advantage of these characteristics, the wine should be served coldwith a temperature between 6° and 8°C.

If you want to enter the world of Pinot Nightthe experts of bearingbring us recommendations of pairings that are perfect with the label of sparkling wine produced with Pinot Noir although it should be noted that they can apply to any label produced with this grape strain.

Perfect dishes to pair sparkling wine produced with Pinot Noir

Alfredo pasta with shrimp

Duck

seafood risotto

Chicken curry

Paella

Mass

The tight clusters of this strain give it an appearance similar to pine cones. Photo: Pixabay

According to chef Guillermo González Beristáin, founding partner of the brand, in the case of massa Sparkling Bearing It pairs perfectly with the intensity and special qualities of this saucein this case, the label is made with a mixture of Pinot Noir Y Chardonnaywith an intense golden color and fine bubbles that will help you refresh the spicy of the mole and cleanse the palate thanks to its acidity.

In the field of desserts It is ideal for pairing dishes such as chocolate cakea cake three milks either cheese piethese combinations will awaken exceptional flavors and quite delicious aromas on your palate, so be sure to try them.