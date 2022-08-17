Celebrate Pinot Noir Day by pairing it with these delicious dishes

Each August 18th it is celebrated International Pinot Noir Dayone of the strains of grape most used to make different wines around the world and what better way to commemorate this important date to accompany a good glass of wine with aromas Y flavors that highlight its natural characteristics and enjoy a delicious moment.

What is Pinot Noir?

The name comes from the French words “pinot” which means pine and “Not to go” or black. Pinot’s name alludes to the tight bunches of this strainwhich give it an appearance very similar to that of pine cones and despite the fact that it is a grape which is usually grown in many parts of the world, it is usually seen in climates cold.

