Catherine Zeta-Jones, spectacular as Morticia in the first look at ‘The Addams Family’

Since 1936 the peculiar addams family has been part of cultural entertainment, thanks to the original comic strips created by charles addams for ‘The New Yorker’. Since then it has been quite common to see different adaptations that have always enjoyed the interest of the audience. Like the series of TV of the 1960s, his jump to cinema in the 90s or his most recent foray into the format of animation.

Is now Netflix who revives these beloved characters, putting his focus on the character of Wednesday. Behind the project is Tim Burton as executive producer, who directs the first four chapters of the series. This is his first big project outside the cinemadespite having made different forays into television during its early days in the 1980s.

The filmmaker is one of the most beloved contemporary creators by the audience, however many have criticized his lack of originality since the beginning of the last decade, this fiction being the great return to its gothic origins that his followers miss so much.

Burton has been bound with ‘The Addams Family’ for quite some time, the development of a stop-motion animated film was even considered.

‘Wednesday’ is starring Jenna Ortega, one of the latest scream queens that has caused the most talk, whom we have recently seen in ‘Scream (2022)’, ‘X’ or in the series ‘You’. This new fiction follows a wave of murders unresolved that takes place in a town, where this young teenager tries to control her psychic abilitieswhile trying to solve the mystery who joined his parents.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is the new Morticia Addams

It’s hard to find an actress who can convey the sinister elegance how well he knew how to capture Angelica Hudson with the character of Morticia. However, the choice of Catherine Zeta-Jones has aroused the enthusiasm of the audience. This first look shows the actress with the characteristic black dress with long sleeves and a curvaceous silhouette that provides glamor Gothic to the family group, along with his long hair.

The creators of the series have confirmed in an interview for Vanity Fairthe importance that the character of Morticia will have within the series: “The relationship that looms over the season follows the connection between Wednesday and Morticia.. How do you get out of the shadow of a mother as glamorous as Morticia?

Despite being one of the most listed of the early 2000s, thanks to his roles in ‘The mask of Zorro’together Antonio Banderas or playing the mythical Velma Kelly in ‘Chicago’. Jeta-Jones was forced to withdraw from the screens, recognizing some time later that she had gone through a stage of depression, in which she was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Since then he has decided to rely on the family he forms with the actor michael douglas. Little by little, he has been incorporated professionally, highlighting his foray into the series ‘Feud: Bette and Joan’ by Ryan Murphy, which recounted the confrontation between classic film actresses; Joan Crawford and Bette Davis. In addition, this year we will see her as the villain of the new Disney+ series based on the films starring Nicolas Cage from ‘The Search’. So it seems that we are facing a triumphant return to which the icing is put with the character of Morticia.

