Cardi B reveals the ‘trauma’ for which she does not go out with poor men

Cardi B with her husband Offset credit:Bang Showbiz

Money, or rather the desire for it, has been the driving force behind Cardi B’s success. It was the reason she dropped out of college and started working as a stripper when she realized no other job paid as well. well such short days, and has also guided much of his love life.

When she was still very young, the artist lost a large part of the savings she had accumulated dancing at the hands of one of her boyfriends, who cheated her and caused her a trauma that she has not yet overcome.

“When I was 20 years old I used to say often: ‘I’m 20 years old and 20 thousand dollars’. It made me feel very good because I had worked very hard to get it. I had to twerk a lot to win it. A guy took my money; He took and spent a whole day without answering my calls. It was driving me crazy. Then he ended up telling me that he had taken the money because he was in California buying marijuana, “he recalled on the podcast ‘Lip Service’.

Obviously Cardi did not recover even a tenth of that amount and she still shakes with rage and helplessness when she talks about that incident. That is the reason why he decided not to get involved in relationships with “broken guys” again.

Her husband Offset certainly didn’t fit into that category when she met him. However, Cardi has assured on many occasions that what attracted her to the rapper was not her personal fortune, but the connections and advice that he was willing to give her so that she could amass her own in the world of music.