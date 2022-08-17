Cardi B presents shoes and clothing created by the hand of Reebok | shows

The American interpreter Cardi B has launched a collaboration with Reebook, considered one of the most iconic and inevitable. According to the firm, each of the garments and footwear carry the irreverent style of the rapper.

The proposal is called “Let Me Be…Enchanted” and includes its own version of the brand’s classic sneakers, such as the Classic Leather Cardi B V2, in color combinations that evoke its intensity and energy.

This laid-back version of the Classic Leather x Cardi B features oversized features and an amplified cleated sole. In addition, it incorporates five additional color combinations: Quartz Glow, Whisper Blue, Pink Fusion, Core Black and Chalk.

Unlike the previous collection, the availability of sizes is amplified. Now, youth, children and babies can also enjoy these shoes in shades of Astro Pink, Seaport Teal and Weathered Yellow.

To complement the style of these sneakers, the sports brand brings the eye-catching range of apparel, including the return of the Cardi 2-in-1 Leotard with new color combinations: Seaport Teal and Fusion Pink. Among the new garments in the line, stand out the Cardi Body Layer, Cardi Bralette, Cardi Corduroy Jacket, among others.

“I wanted to create a more customizable clothing line so that everyone who wears the collection can be true to themselves and create styles with my pieces that are unique to their personality,” said the performer, whose entire collection is now available in Peru.