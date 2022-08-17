Cardi B is shown without makeup or wig but with a mustache

If fans are grateful to a celebrity for something, it is the spontaneity and the fact that they share some details of their personal life, although Carol B has always shone in her publications to the nines; With her incredible makeup, impeccable skin, and exaggerated hairstyles, the rapper seemed to have stepped out of her comfort zone and wanted to show off without much ado.

The music star in her most recent publications looked natural, through her Twitter account the famous joked with the phrase: “Forehead foreheading, mustache mustaching”, where she shows her facial appearance where you can see some acne breakouts and a bit of bozo.

In one of the images, the Dominican woman who appears with one of her young children unashamedly shows off her pimples on her forehead and the hairs of a concealed mustache, this time the singer preferred to leave aside the effect caused by abundant eyelashes or a perfect makeup.

Undoubtedly, the image has received thousands of good comments from her public who appreciate the naturalness and who congratulate her for looking beautiful, since thinking of Carol B is always synonymous with excesses, generally because of the outfits she exhibits.

The singer posted another image of her adolescence and with it she wanted to press the opinion of her fans, whom she asked for advice to get rid of acne in record time. Consultation that immediately added more than 3 thousand responses with recommendations and home remedies.

The incredible thing about the posted images is how good Carol’s natural hair looks, obviously the hair treatments have worked very well for her like onion water to make it always shine, although as she herself has confessed with laughter, she misses her spectacular eyelashes and wig.

Cardi B has used her social networks to offer advice to those who want to keep their hair well cared for and for each person to get the treatment that best suits their hair type.