BTS: RM is the most handsome man in the world and beats Henry Cavill | K-POP

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The idol has surpassed Superman and was placed in the top of TC Candler

Although Jin is nicknamed “Worldwide Handsome,” officially this year it is another member of BTS who is considered to be the most handsome artist in the world. According to TC Candler magazine, RM is the most handsome man in the world, surpassing Henry Cavill.

The aforementioned site created a poll to choose the most beautiful men of 2022 and, of course, ARMY joined so that Namjoon will take first place, leaving the protagonist of Superman.

This is not the first time that a member of BTS has been named by some list as the “most handsome in the world” and it is that previously, Kim Tae-hyung or V, was named the top 1 of Best Toppers, leaving Brad Pitt behind. , Noah Mills, Robert Pattinson and Henry Cavill himself.

Then Jungkook was also named as the cutest. This time it was the King Choice polls, demonstrating once again the great power that ARMY has.

Currently the members of BTS are in relative rest and despite the fact that they decided to take some time, they have not stopped between their activities, although they have taken the time to enjoy life. Recently, Namjoon and J-Hope were seen enjoying Billie Eilish’s concert.