Britney Spears: romances full of betrayal, lies and pain

Britney Spearsthe pop star who conquered audiences around the world in the late 1990s, remains an undisputed idol for several generations.

At 40 years old, the call “Princess of pop” he did not lose the affection of his most loyal fans; on the contrary, more and more adolescents admire the artist and enjoy her songs regardless of the passage of time.

Is that the interpreter of “Baby One More Time”, “Crazy”, “Toxic”, among others, not only conquers for his artistic career. Throughout her life, she suffered heartbreaking stories that marked her forever and touched the hearts of thousands of her followers.

Next, we tell you some of the failed romances of britneybefore true love finally knocks on her door.

Justin Timberlake

The leader of NSYNC is one of the most remembered couples of Britney Spears. Both have known each other since they were little and acted together in “Mickey Mouse Club”, a very successful children’s program in the United States.

Over the years, they formed one of the most beloved couples in the world of pop; However, Justin did not hesitate to harm his girlfriend to continue gaining fame.

On several occasions, Timberlake commented that pop star He was unfaithful to her, something that she took it upon herself to deny, although few believed her at the time.

Willing to end the reputation of singer, assured that they had had intimate relations despite the fact that she “appeared to be a virgin”. She also called her musical talents into question by calling her a “Madonna impersonator” at an award show.

As if that were not enough, all these statements were reflected in the song “Cry me a River”, which had a resounding success thanks to the suffering of Britney, who at that time was only a teenager.

Jason Alexander

Willing to leave Justin behind, britney He continued his love life but without much luck. In 2004, she married Jason Alexander after an intense night of partying in Las Vegas.

The news soon covered the media around the world and the marriage lasted no more than 55 hours. Alexander unluckily returned to Britney’s life during her last wedding, in September 2021: the man wanted to interrupt the ceremony and for this fact he ended up 64 days in prison.

David Lucado

Away from the cameras Britney Spears betted again on love with David Lucado in 2013. After ending her relationship with agent Jason Trawick, the singer fell madly in love with an ordinary lawyer who had nothing to do with show business.

Although the star was delighted with the simplicity and spontaneity of her new partner, after 18 months the worst happened: britney she found out that Lucado was cheating on her with another woman and there were images of what happened touring the media. His father, Jamie Spears, was responsible for removing the video from circulation after paying a millionaire sum.

kevin federline

There is no doubt that Kevin was one of the artist’s most significant couples; they were married in September 2004 and had two children: Sean Preston and Jayden James. During their marriage, britney he went through several nervous breakdowns that damaged his health. The couple divorced after two years, amid conflicts over the custody of the children.

Kevin Federline does not let up and recently released private videos where you see Britney Spears scolding their childrenwhich generated new controversies in the life of the singer.

Britney found her “happy ending”

To the heartbreak of the pop star, we must also add the bad relationship with her father, Jamie Spears, who was her legal guardian for 13 years. The man handled his assets of approximately 60 million dollars and was denounced by the artist. According to britneyher father did not allow her to marry or have children, in addition to keeping her medicated unnecessarily.

After the judicial guardianship was released in September 2021, She was finally able to fulfill her cherished dream: marrying her fiancé Sam Asgharia fitness trainer and actor who accompanied theto artist in their most difficult moments.

After five years of courtship, they got engaged and nine months later they had a dream wedding in the mansion of singer in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

in link of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari brought joy to fans around the world; finally and after a life full of disappointments, the beloved pop star seems to have found true love.