Britney Spears performs new version of Baby One More Time

Britney Spears surprised her fans and has shared a video singing an a cappella version of his hit single Baby One More Time.

The video came after Britney won a legal victory this week, with her father Jamie Spears ordered to give a statement and answer questions about her alleged misconduct in front of the pop star’s now-terminated conservatorship.

“I haven’t shared my voice in a long time…maybe too long”Spears wrote on Instagram alongside the video of her singing the hit song released in 1998.

The new version of the song features a number of different lyrics, including in the chorus, when he sings: “Give me a fucking sign.”

Spears revealed that she has wanted to record a new version of the song during her conservatorship, but “the crew said no”. And she added: “I share this because I am aware of my love and passion for singing. And my own family made a fool of me … I will not be a victim.”

A Los Angeles County judge ruled on July 13 that Jamie Spears must submit “all documents and communications” requested by her daughter related to her alleged “electronic surveillance” of the superstar, and that her daughter is not required to respond. to her father’s bereavement request for the discovery of “additional” documents from her.

It comes after Britney previously accused her father of paying a security detail to track the locations of people near her.

Jamie is alleged to have paid nearly $6 million of Britney’s estate to a security firm that obtained private phone records for the singer’s mother and others, as well as GPS “ping data” to track the locations of people near Britney. the star.

Jamie was suspended from his role as his daughter’s guardian by a judge last September, and the conservatorship was completely terminated in November after 13 years.

