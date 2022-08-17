Britney Spears’ ex-husband convicted of breaking into her wedding day; she already had a criminal record

A few months ago we told you in this note that the princess of pop celebrated her marriage with Sam AsghariHowever, the wedding was disturbed by the ex of the singer.

Jason Alexander seized the moment to sabotaging the singer’s weddingas he snuck to the event and began broadcasting live to leak details of the preparations.

FB photo Britney Spears

In addition, he put up resistance when the security guards tried to get him out. He even threatened them with a knife and hit one of them.

Although initially Alexander He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him., was recently convicted by the county court in Ventura, California, in the United States, for the crimes of trespassing and assault; charges of harassment and vandalism were dropped by prosecutors.

Now he faces a sentence of up to five years in prison, because he already had a criminal record.

Jason Alexander married Spears in 2004, but they were only married for 55 hours, however, it seems that he became obsessed with the singer.

Photo: mirror.com

This was the live he did at Britney’s house within hours of the wedding:

***mjpr***