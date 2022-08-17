Brad Pitt would be in a new relationship after six years since his separation with Angelina Jolie

Jul 29 2022 – 9:00 p.m.



American actor Brad Pitt seems to have left Angelina Jolie in the past for good. After six years have passed since the couple separated and three since the divorce proceedings were completed, it seems that the actor is trying to rebuild his life.

Pitt, who currently maintains a good relationship with the children he had with Jolie, is now focused on his personal projects and enjoys valuable moments with his children when he is in Los Angeles.

Does Brad Pitt have a new girlfriend?

Although the actor has not made a relationship public, a source close to him revealed to People magazine that he would be in the middle of a new relationship.

The magazine did not publish the name of the alleged couple, but it did assure that Pitt is living one of the best moments of his personal life, especially since the problems with his children are behind him and he is having good times with them.

“Brad has his movies, he has Miraval and he has these other (passions),” the source told the media outlet without revealing further details.

The same source indicated that he has an extensive group of friends in Los Angeles and that the romance in which he is involved seems to be nothing serious.

Since the Hollywood star split from Angelina Jolie, he has been linked to several romances, including “I Follow Rivers” performer Lykke Li; the actress Alia Shawkat, Andra Day and the model Nicola Poturalski, with whom he was captured on several occasions.

What is certain is that Pitt is also spending a lot of time. Recently he also confessed how difficult the separation from Jolie was for him and everything he had to do to be able to resume his life and his career.

The actor even said that he had to undergo therapy in Alcoholics Anonymous to get rid of his addictions. He is currently in a less gloomy period of his life.

