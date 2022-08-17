Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are still on the list of the highest paid actors

Definitely, there are artists who continue to earn millions of dollars thanks to their renowned performances, and their fame in the mecca of cinema.

Regardless of whether they star in horror, action, comedy or drama films, Hollywood actors charge astronomical figures to bring their characters to lifeand incidentally, they assure the producers of large amounts of money at the box office.

The figures obtained by, among others, Tom Cruise, Will Smith, and Leonardo DiCaprio, are exorbitant.

Who are the Hollywood actors who earned the most money in their most recent movies

The first place is occupied by the inexhaustible Tom Cruise. The man born in Syracuse, New York, (United States), pocketed the figure of 100 million euros for his role in the film ‘Top Gun Maverick’.

In second place is Will Smith. the renowned actor added $35 million to his bank account after starring in the film ‘Emancipation.’

The podium is closed by Leonardo DiCaprio who starred in the film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. For his role in this film, Leonardo took 30 million dollars.

Brad Pitt is also on the list. Share third place on the list after winning 30 million dollars for his participation in ‘Formula 1 Drama’.

To find the first two women in this ranking, you have to refer to places 18 and 19. Margot Robbie, star of ‘Barbie’ is the highest paid actress in Hollywood because she received 12.5 million dollars for this role. Millie Bobby Brown earned $10 million for her performance in ‘Enola Holmes 2’.