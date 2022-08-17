Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson has only one chance to please the audience

Warner Bros. And DC Comics are going through a period of major change following their recent merger with Discovery. The CEO David Zaslav has canceled numerous upcoming films not considering them financially sustainable, such as Batgirland is also trying to find an au pair boss Kevin Feige for their film project A.D. One of the next films coming out of the studio will be Black Adamdriven by Dwayne Johnson. Johnson he knows how risky the film is, he even stated that with this film he has only one chance. During a recent interview with Total Filmthe actor revealed where the project is as the film is very close to the release.

Having been in this industry for many years, Black Adam is a one-of-a-kind character. I realize that when you walk in, you have a chance and the pressure is high. You have to dive headlong into the fire. Because, moreover, the superhero genre has been busted in the best way in our business and has been responsible for some of the greatest movies ever made. So this is the yardstick against which you are judged.

He said Johnson to the Magazine.

The actor also seems to think that one of his colleagues DC Comics have a unique opportunity in their respective role. During the Comic Con of San Diego, Dwayne Johnson had a chance to speak with ComicBook.com while promoting Black Adamwhere he revealed to think that Cavill both the Superman of our generation.

I will say this. I will say that Henry is a friend and he is a phenomenal Superman. He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation compared to other Supermans of the past. Whenever I see him, we drink some tequila and I say “This guy is Superman”. My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been an avid supporter of Henry Cavill and his career for a long, long, long time.

Black Adam will be played by Johnson and will also see Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) like Atom Smasher, Quintess Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex / Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) Like Doctor Fate. They were also chosen Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer and Bodhi Sabongui.

What do you think of the statements of Johnson? You also believe that Henry Cavill both the Superman of our generation? You have hype for the project of Black Adam? Let us know with a comment!