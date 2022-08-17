Ben Affleck’s 50th birthday party with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go from celebration to celebration. After getting married in Las Vegas on July 16, the couple celebrated the actor’s 50th birthday on August 15, just a few days before getting married for the second time (they will do so this weekend). For the occasion, the couple traveled to New York with their respective children: Emme and Max, the children that JLo shares with Marc Anthony, and Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, those of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

A close source has spoken with Hollywood Life and has revealed the details about this family celebration. “JLo and Ben killed two birds with one stone by taking the kids with them for Ben’s birthday,” she began.

The artist grew up in New York, so it was very important for her to be able to show children the place where she spent so many years of her life. According to the aforementioned source, “JLo wanted to show them the place where she grew up and introduce them to some members of her family”, who joined the great party organized by JLo in honor of Ben.

The couple used the occasion to tie up some loose ends for their upcoming Georgia wedding. “They had some wedding-related business to arrange, including a food tasting, and they also worked out some travel details with their people there,” the source said.

“The children had to decide the ‘outfit’ for the wedding and she also needed some alterations in her wedding dress. JLo took the kids to see a Broadway play and went shopping with Violet in Bergdorf because she feels those are two important experiences for kids.”

We already count the days to discover everything about your second link.