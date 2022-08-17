Ben Affleck puts his Los Angeles mansion up for sale

Ben Affleck is living one of his sweetest moments. After passing through the altar with Jennifer Lopezthe actor has decided to focus on his future with his new wife and leave the past behind by putting his bachelor apartment up for sale in the luxurious area of Pacific Palisadesa neighborhood where his three children also live with his ex-wife.

The interpreter of Argo bought this mansion, built in the traditional style of the east coast, when he separated from Jennifer Garner, back in 2018, for 19.2 million dollars (about 18.8 million euros at current exchange rates) and now ask for her 30 million dollars, about 29.5 million euros to change. If the sale is made for that amount, the artist would make a considerable profit.

The house, which is located near the elegant Riviera Country Clubhas some 3,900 square meters spread over seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, two of them with large dressing rooms. With a modern and minimalist style, this property stands out for its large floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the interiors with natural light. The main hall is presided over by a curved staircase that leads to the different rooms such as the dining room, which attracts attention with its large chandelier, a beautiful living room with high ceilings and exposed beams, a family room with a fireplace and a wall glass that opens to the patio and gourmet kitchen that sports modern blue cabinets, Miele appliances and marble countertops.

Other rooms that stand out are the master suite that features vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, spa-like bathroom and a custom-made dressing room, a wellness area, a cinema room and a basement that contains a game area with a wet bar, a climate-controlled wine cellar and a gym.

The outside area offers plenty of space to relax and unwind. It features a pool with a slide and hot tub, an outdoor kitchen, a dining area with heaters, a fireplace and flat screen, and a raised garden for growing vegetables. Also there is a guest house next to the pool that includes a small kitchen and a bathroom, as well as a garage with capacity to store up to three cars.

In addition to this mansion, Affleck owns an 87-acre complex near Savannah, Georgia, that it acquired in 2003 and has tried to sell without success several times, most recently in 2020 for 7.6 million dollars (about 7.4 million euros in exchange).

At the moment, the couple has not taken the step of buying a house together, but rented a huge 1,300-square-meter property in Beverly Hillshome that once belonged to actor Danny DeVito and billionaire James Packer.

