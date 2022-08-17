Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: why their wedding fills us with hope

Although there are those who think that, as he says Joaquin Sabina: “Loves that kill never die”and there are those who think that the second parts have never been good, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They have been giving big smiles and kisses to the cameras for months, thus confronting the most pessimistic.

Rumors of the return of bennifer finally culminated in a wedding that should have happened in 2003 but, according to statements by the same JLo, was canceled for reasons of immaturity. Finally, the couple that has so far gone against all odds married in Las Vegas last July 16.

Jennifer and Ben they met for the first time in the movie Gigi. At the time, Affleck published a statement that, among other things, said: “I wish I was lucky enough to be in all your movies.”

If we go back in time, this story could very well be the better movie of the two.

After months of speculationlations and rumors by the press, it was in August 2002 when the couple appeared for the first time in front of the paparazzi lenses. The smiles and kisses had been evident since then, but both seemed uncomfortable with the predictable hubbub their relationship caused because both were in the prime of their careers.

Such was the pressure from the media that, after getting engaged in November 2002, bennifer He finished his first season in September of the following year, days before getting married. At that time the press declared that the couple was taking a break, just a “little” break that would last 20 yearsa marriage for each one, two children of JLo with the singer Mark Anthony and three of Ben with the actress Jennifer Garner, plus several couples with failed endings in the case of both.

Reunion

July 2021 marked the official return of this pair. And it is that today everything is made official through a photo on Instagram, shared by anyone involved; It was Jennifer who on her 52nd birthday posted a picture of her kissing a not-so-mysterious gentleman. By then we all knew that it was one of the protagonists of Batman. Without further ado, they went from being overwhelmed by the public eye, to smiling openly at him.

The future is unpredictable, those who do not believe it can review this love story from its beginnings and perhaps frame it with a “What is for you, even if you move, and what is not…”.

amt