Belinda becomes the queen of manicure and adds her own style

Pop princess, Belindahas proven to be a passionate about fashion and she herself has taken it upon herself to impose trend with some look or garment, which becomes an object of desire.

She has also created her own fashion, how can we forget her fishnet gloves and the thin braid that adorned her forehead? Or the black or red high-top Converse she wore when she resumed her music career?

But he has also made it clear, his femininity, glamor and beauty, which she seeks at all times, paying attention to all the details such as the manicure. In recent years, the interpreter of Beautiful betrayalhas caused a sensation for the striking designs of her nails, it does not matter if they are long or short, she always looks polished and impeccable.

Last Monday, the also actress, celebrated her 33rd birthday in a very special way that revived her inner child with mickey Y Minnie mouse, balloons and many gifts from your loved ones. In addition, she undertook a trip with his family to DisneyWorldone of his favorite places and to be ad hocthe green-eyed chose a nail design inspired by her favorite characters as Lilo and Stitch, Pluto, Pinocchio, Gufi, Alice in Wonderland, among others, with which he drove his Belinfans.





The ones in charge of making these designs in acrylic nails and in pastel colors was the studio Luxury nailswhom the singer has a lot of confidence in and she herself defines as “the best in town”.

nail trends for fall

We are just a short time away from receiving autumn, a new season that, as well as in clothes, will also leave us with trends in nails. In circles We present you what they will be so that you can succeed as a whole fashionist.

French and oval or almond tip

It is the technique thatwill never go out of style but it does reinvent itself. In addition to being an elegant, simple and very feminine design, you can add your personal touch and instead of using the typical white line, you can opt for pastel colors, such as blue or yellow. Another tip, it could be that you put on an acrylic nail but instead of a square tip, opt for a minimalist design that has a round, oval or almond tip.

dark smooth nails

Autumn welcomes ochre, earth and dark colors, so if you like to be more classic, you can choose sober designs with brown, khaki, green, orange, even wine, cherry or a blue that is close to to black.

boyfriend nails

If you are one of the romantic women and you want to show all your love to your partner, do not do it with tattoos, better with nails. You wouldn’t be the first or the last to do it. This nail trend has become a favorite of celebrities like kim kardashian Y jlo.

It is about painting your nails in the color that you like the most or in the design that you want and you apply the detail only on the ring finger, in which you will put the initials of your partner and yours, either in relief, painted by freehand or with 3D figures. In the case of Jennifer Lopezopted for a nude design, with gold elements where the J and B look.

claw nail

It was a trend in last year’s awards season, from the MTV Video Music Awardsthe met gala and the Emmy, but remains in the taste of celebrities. Some of the famous Rosalia, Cardi-B either Lady Gagapresumed to be all experts in wearing this style of nail that appears to be uncomfortable because it is long and very sharp.

They also went viral on TikTokand some influencers have adopted this style in their looks, such as @PapiKunnowho most of the time wears them in black, with rhinestones and a mix of colors.