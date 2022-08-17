Beats and Kim Kardashian Release “Beats x Kim”

Kim Kardashian is an influencer in the United States with 328.5M followers on Instagram.

According to Forbes estimates, Kim Kardashian has amassed a fortune of one billion dollars.

Kim Kardashian has several companies where she owns a majority stake in Skims.

Collaborations between brands and celebrities is becoming more and more common. That is why the technology firm Beats joined this marketing trend and announced its latest collaboration with Kim Kardashian, to announce “Beats x Kim,” the first custom collaboration for Beats Fit Pro, which is a set of headphones billed as the coolest in the brand’s history.

In the marketing industry, this type of collaboration is called Co-branding, which is a term used to define a strategic and temporary alliance between two or more companies with in order to increase its profitability and improve its positioning thanks to the power and brand value.

That is why it is currently normal to see so many marketing campaigns focused on branding or on the brand with famous people who seek to associate the values ​​of the firm with the values ​​or qualities of the character with him, they want to establish the association, so that the understanding by the client or potential client is easier and faster.

According to a study conducted by Marketing Hub, celebrity marketing campaigns reached a total amount of investment of almost eight billion dollars in 2019 by of companies in Latin America. While, globally, this figure rose to nine thousand 700 million dollars in 2020 compared to the previous year.

“Beats x Kim” the new release

It is well known that the star of the Kardashian clan, Kim Kardashian, has various brands and special collaborations with other companies from various industries.

His latest collaboration is with Beats, the tech firm that’s popular for its headphones. This custom collaboration for Beats Fit Prowas announced for the most fashionable headphones in the brand’s history, such as “Beats x Kim”, which will be available for purchase online on Tuesday, August 16.

As mentioned by the brand in a press release, “Beats x Kim sits at the intersection of fashion and function, featuring high-end technology dressed in Kim Kardashian’s signature minimalist aesthetic.”

They also explain that this new product is available in three neutral colors, such as Moon (clear), Dune (medium) and Earth (deep).

“The versatile shades and innovative wingtip design provide a secure fit for a seamless transition through the day’s activities, from the gym to the office and everywhere in between. Also designed as a fashion statement, people can express their identity through color by creating monochromatic or contrasted looks”, adds the press text. “I wanted to break with the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement. This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.” “Kim brought her signature minimalist style to the first custom Beats Fit Pro collection. We’re thrilled to bring Beats’ most innovative headphones in an all-new, gorgeous color palette to music fans and music lovers alike. fashion,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.

These types of collaborations are not the only ones that have been carried out in the industry, since there are several such as Samsung, which collaborated with BTS, the group of pop music and cultural sensation, the Galaxy S20 + and the Galaxy Buds + BTS edition.

In this sense, in a world where new consumers are increasingly different, brands have had to adapt to continue reaching them.

