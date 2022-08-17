Arnon Milchan, Great Israeli film producer and businessman

Movies like “Pretty Woman”, “Free Willy”, “Fight Club”, “Fire against Fire”, among many others. He also collaborated for decades with the Israel Defense Army.

Arnon Milchan was born in Rehovot, British Mandate of Palestine, present-day Israel; December 6, 1944. He is an Israeli film and television executive producer. Throughout his professional career he has received nominations for the Oscar Awards and the BAFTA Awards. He has produced films such as Once Upon a Time in America (1984), Pretty Woman (1990), Fire Against Fire (1995), Naked Los Angeles (1997) or Fight Club (1999), among others.

Milchan collaborated in negotiations and purchase of weapons for the Israel defense army for many years. He is said to have helped Israel build its nuclear arsenal.

Shimon Peres himself said about him: “Arnon is a special man. I was the one who recruited him… When I was at the Ministry of Defence, Arnon was involved in a number of defense-related recruiting activities and intelligence operations. His strong point is making connections at the highest levels… his activities gave us a huge advantage strategically, diplomatically and technologically.”

In November 2013, Milchan himself admitted in the Israeli documentary Uvdah to running arms deals for the Israeli government throughout the 1970s.

His father owned a fertilizer company. He obtained a degree from the London School of Economics. In 1991 he created his own production company New Regency Productions, a subsidiary of New Regency Enterprises. He is in the ranking of the world’s billionaires according to Forbes magazine in 2010.

Throughout his professional career he has produced numerous films. Once Upon a Time in America (1984) starring Robert De Niro was one of his earliest works. Later came the romantic comedy Pretty Woman (1990), for which he was nominated for the BAFTA for best film. Also in the 1990s, his name appeared in the credits of films such as JFK (1991), whose cast was headed by Kevin Costner; the children’s tape Free Willy (1993); the film adaptations of John Grisham’s novels The Client (1994) and A Time to Kill (1996); and the thriller Heat (1995). At the end of this decade he was nominated for the Oscar for best film and again for the BAFTA for the drama LA Confidential (1997). The last titles produced in the 90s are, among others, the romantic drama starring Meg Ryan and Nicolas Cage ” City of Angels” (1998), the action movie “Entrapment” (1999), with Catherine Zeta-Jones; and Fight Club (1999), with Brad Pitt.

The 2000s began with the comedy “Big Momma’s House” (2000) and the thrillers “Not a Word” (2001), with Michael Douglas, and “High Crimes” (2002). Later, the drama headed by Richard Gere and Diane Lane “Unfaithful” (2002); and the film adaptations of the comic book “Daredevil” (2003) and, again, John Grisham’s novel “Runaway Jury” (2003), whose cast was led by Dustin Hoffman, Rachel Weisz and Gene Hackman. In 2005 he worked as an executive producer on the most successful film of his career so far “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, with 478 million dollars raised globally. Among his latest projects of this decade are the drama “Stay” (2005) and the thriller “The Sentinel” (2006), in which Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland and Eva Longoria appeared.

In 2010 he has produced the comedies “What Happens in Vegas” (2008), “Marley & Me” (2008); the horror film directed by Alexandre Aja “Mirrors” (2008); the film starring Tom Cruise “Knight and Day” (2010) and the drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway, “Love and Other Drugs” (2010).

Source: Jewish Personalities of All Time Facebook Group. Compiled by Raúl Voskoboinik.