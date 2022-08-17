Ariana Grande videos generate controversy; Nickelodeon accused of sexualizing her

It should be noted that Grande has not spoken out against Schneider, even participating in the tenth anniversary of ‘Sam Cat’, in 2020.

A few days ago, Jennette McCurdy officially released her memoir, ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’, in which she claims she was sexualized as a child.

In the book, the former actress details her abusive relationship with her mother, as well as her experience as a Nickelodeon actress.

While she does not mention Schneider by name, she does refer to someone as “The Creator”, when she claims that she was supplied with alcohol when she was underage and that she was forced to re-shoot their first on-screen kiss multiple times on another occasion. .

The ‘iCarly’ actress says “The Creator” also gave her a shoulder massage against her wishes, and that she was “terrified of being seen as a sexual being” during her time in the public eye.

Schneider created “Victorious,” “iCarly,” “Sam Cat” and a host of shows for Nickelodeon before leaving the company in 2018.

He previously denied accusations that he “sexualized” child actors on his shows in a 2021 interview with the New York Times, calling the claims “ridiculous.”

“I would not have the long-standing friendship and continued loyalty of so many renowned people if I had mistreated my actors of any age, especially minors,” he told the publication. “I’m willing to stand up for the creative things I believe in. The comedy was totally innocent,” she said.