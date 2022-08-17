Ariana Grande fans accuse Nickelodeon of sexualizing her

Children’s television network Nickelodeon has come under fire in recent weeks for its alleged mistreatment of Jennette McCurdy, as well as her “Sam & Cat” co-star Ariana Grande.

Following the explosive release of McCurdy’s new memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” in which the author details the abuse she allegedly suffered while working for Nickelodeon, many on social media have taken a critical look at the reports. images of a young Grande in character as Cat Valentine.

Fans have accused the network of sexualizing and infantilizing Grande on screen. As a teen, the pop-singing actress played the bubbly space cat on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious” as well as “Sam & Cat.”

In a viral Twitter thread, @VERONASFILMS recently compiled clips of a young Ariana Grande playing Cat on video blogs for TheSlap, a fictional social media platform used by characters from “Victorious.” Filmed in Cat’s bedroom, the video shows the teen star putting his fingers and toes in her mouth as she looks into the camera; lying face down on the bed while she splashes water in her mouth and on her face; screeching and grunting as she tries to “juice” a potato; and yell “I’m soaked!”

“Everyone keeps bringing (sic) ariana grande for the stan vs jennette drama and I don’t know why. Let’s not forget, ariana is a victim of the creepy [creador de ‘iCarly’, ‘Victorious’ y ‘Sam & Cat’] dan schneider,” @VERONASFILMS captioned the video, which has amassed more than 3.3 million views on Twitter since Thursday.

“That’s why she doesn’t talk about the role of Cat Valentine anymore. She was sexualized and infantilized.”

After sharing a couple more “very awkward” clips of Grande and her “Victorious” co-star Victoria Justice, @VERONASFILMS argued that the former child stars “have every right not to talk about what happened on set.” by Victorious. It was very uncomfortable and unpleasant things are happening. She doesn’t want to relive that trauma or talk about Cat Valentine if she doesn’t want to!”

Much of the criticism seems to be directed at Schneider, who created and wrote dozens of episodes of “iCarly,” “Victorious” and “Sam & Cat.” In her revealing book, McCurdy recalls being emotionally abused and inappropriately touched by someone she anonymously refers to as “The Creator,” prompting many to point fingers at Schneider.

A representative for Schneider did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Is Nickelodeon offering me $300,000 in money not to speak publicly about my experience on the show? My personal experience of Creator abuse?” McCurdy writes in his book.

“This is a chain with programs made for children. Shouldn’t they have some sort of moral compass? Shouldn’t they at least try to report to some kind of ethical standard?

Released Aug. 9, McCurdy’s memoir also mentions Grande, whom she says she envied and resented while working on “Sam & Cat.” Because the spin-off show conflicted with Grande’s burgeoning music career, the singer was repeatedly absent from set, causing McCurdy to become “angry” and “jealous” of her scene partner.

“I’m done being a good athlete. It bothers me to be a good sportswoman,” she writes.

“If I wasn’t a good athlete to begin with, I wouldn’t be in this situation in the first place. I wouldn’t be on this s— show saying these s— lines in this s— set with this s— hairstyle… This is what it is. Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I perform with a box.”

Representatives for Grande and Nickelodeon did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Los Angeles Times.

