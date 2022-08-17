Ariana Grande disappears from Twitter without notice and her fans speculate on the reason – Music

Closing social networks or deleting all publications is becoming a common practice among our artists. The last to do so has been Ariana Grande, without explanation and without a possible apparent reason. For this reason, her fans have asked themselves many questions and have given rise to all kinds of speculation. First it was Camila Cabello who left all networks to “detoxify” and spend more time with his family, and now he’s tracked down Ariana Grande.

And it is that The Florida artist has deactivated her Twitter account without prior notice and without giving any explanation. But what will have happened?

ATTENTION: Ariana Grande’s official Twitter account has been temporarily disabled. pic.twitter.com/FGthCkJDX3 – Ariana Grande Spain (@AGrandeSP) December 24, 2021

Well, no one but her knows, although fans believe that it has been, among other things, for her mental health. And it is that lately the artist has received a lot hate or, in other words, hate. Being one of the most famous singers in the world inevitably makes you very exposed.

just a few days ago, He published in his Instagram stories a phrase that could make a lot of sense today.

“Remember that this season of joy is also a time of sadness for many. Be kind, generous, offer love, help, don’t give people a hard time.” wrote.

Of course, it has not disappeared from the rest of social networks, because it is still very active on Instagram, where he has recommended his followers to continue taking care of the virus.

Did y’all bully Ariana Grande so bad she deleted Twitter ???????????? — Maryjane???? (@XOforevaaa) December 24, 2021

And the fact is that everything is going quite well for the artist, proof of this is the recent Christmas carol that she has launched together with her partner in The voice.

Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson, the queens of Christmas carols

If at the beginning of her career, Ariana Grande was compared to Mariah Carey, for her spectacular voice, she has more than proven that she is unique.

Of course, it competes very closely with the diva when it comes to making Christmas carols. Because Ariana, for the moment, has created two: Santa Tell Me Y Santa, Can You Hear Me.

The latter fresh out of the oven, is a collaboration with his partner in The voiceKelly Clarkson. It sounds incredible!

Be careful, because both have sung it live and it sounds almost better than the original track. Of course, the artist has not forgotten Mariah Carey, whom dedicated a few words in his Instagram stories after She said that she missed her.

Ariana responds to Mariah Carey through IG Stories: “I miss you more and I love you queen of Christmas and everything??”. pic.twitter.com/hgySzbdDWo – Ariana Grande Spain (@AGrandeSP) December 24, 2021

“I miss you more and I love you, queen of Christmas and everything” I wrote to. Will we soon see Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey sing their Christmas carol? Hopefully yes, and that, incidentally, include Kelly Clarkson. It would be incredible!

An artist on the big screen

The great year that Ariana Grande has had on the professional level does not end here, pbecause one of the most anticipated films of the year has just been released.

don’t look upeither Don’t Look Up, in its title in English, in which it shares the screen with Jennifer Lawrence or Leonardo DiCaprio, among other actors of a spectacular cast.

Adam McKay’s #DontLookUp is currently the #1 film on Netflix in every country. pic.twitter.com/3g0SpjLrMT — PopCrave (@PopCrave) December 27, 2021

A film that has not left anyone indifferent, and that It has quickly gone viral on the networks. Little seems to us!

Also, he put the soundtrack together with Kid Cudi, how we like it! Of course, She’s had a great year and we can’t wait to see what she surprises us with in 2022.

