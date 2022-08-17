Apple GarageBand gives away Katy Perry and Seventeen remixes

Starting today, GarageBand for iPhone and iPad includes two new in-app remix sessions with Katy Perry and K-pop super group Seventeen. GarageBand remix sessions allow users of all levels to express their inner DJ using songs from some of today’s most celebrated artists.

With in-app inspiration from the artists themselves and detailed video instructions from an Apple Creative Pro, the sessions offer aspiring musicians the chance to give their own personal touch to Katy Perry and Darl’s hit songs “Harleys in Hawaii”. + ing ”by Seventeen.

Katy Perry and Seventeen’s remix sessions are available for free download in GarageBand’s Sound Library, which also includes a wide variety of free loops, sounds, and instruments that provide all the elements needed to create new songs.

Using GarageBand’s Live Loops interface for remixing, anyone can quickly rearrange and add new elements to songs, keeping everything in sync with tempo and key, without any music theory experience. Remix FX allows even more variety with filters, repeaters and more to create the effect drop.

Offered for free in Apple Stores around the world, including Italy, the free Today at Apple creative and educational sessions inspire users to go further with Apple products and software. Also starting today, a new Today at Apple session, Music Skills: Remix Katy Perry, is offered in person at Apple Stores around the world.

In this session, Retail Creative Pros teach users how to remix Katy Perry’s “Harleys in Hawaii” using GarageBand on iPad and iPhone. Previous sessions of Today at Apple Remix have seen the participation of celebrated musical artists including Billie Eilish, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and others. Those interested can sign up for a session at a nearby Apple Store on the Today at Apple webpage.