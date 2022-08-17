Apple announces the new Remix Session in GarageBand

To everyone’s amazement, Apple has just unveiled the two new ones to the world Remix sessions in GarageBand, the company’s free application aimed at music production on mobile devices (iPhone and iPad). They were made in collaboration with the great international artist Katy Perry and with the K-pop group SEVENTEEN.

In fact, all users will now be able to update their GarageBand app and enjoy remixing some Katy Perry or SEVENTEEN songs. We think of “Harleys in Hawaii” or “Darl + ing”.

Apple: How Do These Remix Sessions Work?

The mechanism of operation is very simple: the Remix Sessions separate the individual songs, creating new and exclusive sounds. Each session therefore also has elements typical of Katy or SEVENTEEN songs and there are many tutorials that follow the users step by step. You don’t need to be a great expert; everyone can try their hand at these creative moments.

Let’s not forget that from today we will find “Music Skills: Remix Katy Perry” in Apple Stores around the planet within the “Today at Apple” program. The company’s experts will help users understand how to remix the artist’s songs within GarageBand.

What do we recommend?

