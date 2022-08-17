another sale in sight? There is the announcement

Manchester United fans were blown away by a tweet that opened up another possible sale: what’s really going on.

Two defeats in the first two days, and endless controversies. It started in the worst way the era of Erik Ten Hag on the Manchester United bench. And the 4-0 immediately against Brentford it is a still bleeding wound for the Red Devils fans, who are demanding a change from the team.

The turning point, first of all, could come from the market. Because in the end, according to some sources, the company has really opened up to the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese, for his part, started the season in a very opaque way, so much so as to give rise to further rumors. In the meantime, however, on Twitter the hypothesis of another sale has sprung upso that Manchester United fans they were surprised.

Manchester United, sale in sight? The Truth of the Tycoon on Twitter

It was to unleash the social networks a very special tweetwhich apparently had little to do with football: “To be clear, I support the left of the Republican party and the right of the democratic one “. The author is Elon Muskentrepreneur and CEO of Tesla, who then added: “I’m also buying Manchester United, please“.

So Musk teased all of those again fans who have been calling his name as the new owner of the club for some time. But in reality, in fact, it was just a provocation, apparently: “Are you serious?“, the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley page asked him. And he: “No, this is a long-standing joke on Twitter. I will not buy any sports team “.

A curtain perhaps destined to close here, with the awareness that even a simple one tweets from someone like Musk could affect the markets. While Manchester United fans, the most gulliblemaybe they come out with a bitter taste, a little fed up with the current managementwhich continues to bring results below expectations.