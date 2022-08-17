Angelina Jolie would be behind the lawsuit against the FBI for the investigation of assault on Brad Pitt

According to Variety, Angelina Jolie would have been revealed as the anonymous plaintiff who filed a complaint against the FBI for an investigation into Brad Pitt for assault in 2016. The investigated event took place during a plane flight in which the Jolie-Pitt family was traveling on September 14 of that year, when after a fight the actor would have allegedly been verbally and physically abusive towards one of his sons, Maddox, although he would not have hit him. The FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services launched an investigation against Pitt, and the report ultimately determined that there had been no abuse and he was cleared of any wrongdoing. On the 19th of that month, Jolie filed for divorce, Pitt entered Alcoholics Anonymous and then began a legal battle for custody of the minors they shared.

According to information handled by Puck, Jolie would then have told an FBI agent that Pitt physically and verbally assaulted her and her children. According to the agent’s notes, the actor would have taken her then-wife to the back of the plane and grabbing her by the shoulders yelled things like “you’re screwing this family”. Maddox, then 15 years old, he would have witnessed the fight and tried to intervene between them, at which point his father allegedly attacked him, although he only got to put his hands on his face. Jolie reported injuries to her elbow to FBI personnel and said Pitt had been drinking and had beer thrown at her. After writing the report at the end of the investigation, the agent met with the federal prosecutor, but they decided not to file criminal charges. In 2021 Maddox would have made the decision to give up the Pitt surname, which her father gave him in 2006 after legally adopting him.

Complaints from side to side

On March 7, 2022, almost 6 years after that, A Freedom of Information Act lawsuit was filed anonymously in Columbia against the FBI to release documents from an investigation into an altercation between a married couple on a plane in 2016. Although these types of complaints usually go unnoticed by the press, the Politico media began to speculate that it is the incident between Jolie and Pitt and that the actress of ‘Maleficent’ is the one who hides behind the pseudonym of Jane Doe, since the This anonymous woman’s lawyer is Amanda Kramer, a very powerful jurist in Hollywood. Kramer, in declarations to the media, has defended that “Victims and survivors should be able to access federal agency records of crimes they experienced or reported, as is common at the state level, so they can advocate for trauma relief and care and legal protections for their children.” and for themselves. Our client has been seeking such records for years and has been hampered and has had to resort to legal action to receive those much-needed records. Legislative remedies are necessary.” Although Kramer requested that the lawsuit be sealed to protect minors, Judge Beryl Howell refused, arguing that allowing it to be done under a pseudonym was enough to preserve their privacy and since it is public, you can consult it here.

Jolie’s decision to request this report would have come as a result of the lawsuit filed by Pitt against his ex-wife for selling part of the shares of the Châteu Miraval winery, which they bought when they were still together, to a Russian oligarch without his consent. Jolie said that out of personal objection she wanted nothing to do with the liquor business. and the Pitt team that she seeks to make him “free damage”. As for the children, after her divorce, Jolie obtained full custody and visits to her father’s minors are under her supervision. In May 2021, a judge gave both parents joint custody, but in July of the same year and after demonstrating the impartiality of this judge who had business with Pitt’s lawyers, the custody was once again exclusive to the mother. Right now Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, are minors, and Pitt is still fighting for the custodian. Jolie has presented alleged evidence of abuse and gender violence during the marriage.