Angelina Jolie Sues FBI for Closing Domestic Violence Investigation Against Brad Pitt

Small pharmacies close in Panama after a decree that lowers medicines

Panama City, Aug 16 (EFE) .- Hundreds of small pharmacies have been closed in Panama since the promulgation on Monday of a government decree that establishes a 30% reduction in the price of 170 medicines, a measure that is economically unfeasible for these shops, the president of the union told Efe on Tuesday. More than 95% of the 450 establishments affiliated with the National Union of Pharmacy Owners (Unprofa) of Panama have complied with the closure measure, because the 30% discount “drows” them, said the leader of that union, Orlando Perez. “How do I pay my operating expenses, payroll, salary, electricity, rent?” explained Pérez, who also assured that the owners of the pharmacies are “concerned” because they cannot find “a way out” of the issue. On Monday, Executive Decree 17 entered into force, signed on August 10 by President Laurentino Cortizo, which reduces the price of 170 regularly used medications by 30%, a measure that will be in force for 6 months, extendable and that was recommended by a “technical table”. The rule “maintains the 20% discount for retirees” established in the current law. “The small pharmacies will have to close as of August 15 because it is impossible for us to comply with the new decree imposed by the government of the day” and “Panamanian people, pharmacy in mourning”, say some posters posted in two of these establishments that remained closed this Tuesday in Panama City. Pérez maintained that the profit margin “is not enough to give a 30% discount, plus 20% to retirees”, the latter, which he considered a kind of “tax” that “the Government placed on them more than 30 years ago” , that they do not “recognize them in a tax credit or anything at all”. The president of Unprofa said that a meeting with the Panamanian vice president, Gabriel Carrizo, is scheduled for Tuesday, in which they hope to be able to “raise our problems and concerns and find a solution.” “We make a call to stay in the conversation, mainly to medium and small pharmacies. We understand that we must continue talking so that we can help them to keep their margins within the positive”, said the director of the General Directorate of Revenue ( DGI), Publio de Gracia. THE DISTRIBUTION CHAIN ​​The cost of medicines in Panama, one of the highest in the region, as users have reported for years and the authorities themselves have admitted, is due to the fact that pharmacies buy the products from a distributor and not directly from the laboratory, Pérez told Efe. The small pharmacies argue that Decree 17 affects them directly, since the profit margin with the discount imposed by the Panamanian Government is not profitable, since there is no “commitment of the distribution chain.” “Pharmacy owners are not willing to accept even a single percentage, because we already have 20%. But the international laboratories have not committed to 30%, neither have the distributors, and the truth is, there is no commitment. of the distribution chain to meet the end customer,” said Pérez. The Association of Representatives and Distributors of Pharmaceutical Products (Aredis) warned last Friday that the “improvised implementation” of Executive Decree 17 “generates uncertainty and presents serious obstacles for it to start this Monday”, and asked the Government “to grant, for least 15 days” to prepare its implementation. The high cost of medicine, fuel and food last month caused the biggest social protests in decades in Panama, which led the Government to set up a dialogue table with the unions and unions to agree on measures for the price reduction. (photo)(video) (c) Agencia EFE