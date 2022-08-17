Angelina Jolie sued the FBI for filing her complaint against Brad Pitt for assault

Six years after their divorce, Brangelinaas the fans called the couple they made Brad Pitt Y Angelina JolieThey are still involved in legal proceedings. Now, the lawsuit that the actress filed with the FBI for closing the investigation into her ex-husband in 2016 comes to light, when he was accused of physical and verbal assault of his children.

The complicated episode occurred during a private flight in which Pitt and Jolie were together with their children, Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Leon, Vivienne Marcheline, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara. There, the protagonist of Troywho had drunk more than necessary, lost his temper and began to yell at the children, even attacking some of them, according to what he said then TMZ.

Finally, the plane landed at an airport and they say that Pitt continued to scream uncontrollably on the runway in front of some witnesses, who reported the incident to the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Families. However, the investigation was closed and no charges were filed against the actor.









This caused the FBI to receive an anonymous demand asking them to hand over documents related to the investigation that had acquitted Brad Pitt. The plaintiff, identified in the reports as Jane Donewould be Angelina Jolie herself, as revealed by Eriq Gardner, from PuckNews. In May 2021, the actor got joint custody of their five minor children but lost it in July of that same year.







