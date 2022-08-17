Angelina Jolie and her youngest son, Knox, are caught in the supermarket. He has grown up and is identical to his mother!

The sons of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt they are growing very fast! Recently, the actress was captured with her youngest son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, 14, while they were shopping for the pantry, without a doubt what surprised the most about the photograph is the great resemblance that the young man has with his mother as well like how much she has grown, since she is almost the same height as the famous one.

In the photos captured by the paparazzi, Knox opted for a casual look by wearing black cargo pants, white sneakers and a white The North Face T-shirt.. While the protagonist of “Maleficent” used a white maxi dress, which she combined with sandals and sunglasses.

The 14-year-old’s five siblings, including his twin sister, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, were not present at the outing, so it was a real afternoon of shopping between mother and son. We imagine that the actress enjoys the time she spends with her children who are still at home, now that the older ones start to go to university, as is the case of Zahara Jolie-Pitt who has just entered Spelman College.

Since 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been in divorce proceedings, making this dispute one of the most expensive in Hollywood. And it is that different sources have revealed that the actress will not give up joint custody with her ex-husband and she will continue to fight until all her children are of legal age.

Despite the conflicts, the “Bullet Train” actor has maintained the relationship with five of his six children, since with the eldest, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 21, he has had confrontations, and it has even been commented that a confrontation between father-son on a plane was the cause of the divorce between the famous.

The actress has always shared her motherhood with the media and her fans, as she is often photographed with her children or often brings her family to red carpets. However, it is not the same case for the actor who prefers to see her children out of the public eye, although in recent interviews He has spoken about how proud he is of his daughters, Zarah and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

