América Femenil vs Reign LIVE today (1-2) | 08/17/2022

17:40 a few seconds ago

82′

Goal, goal, goal from the Reign! Center that they fail to clear and Van Der Jagt turns the score around.

17:36 4 minutes ago

79′

Goal, goal, goal from the Reign! King’s cannon shot that takes advantage of the fact that the ball remains in the area and ties the match.

17:33 7 minutes ago

76′

Center of Orejel, but the ball goes very long.

17:26 14 minutes ago

68′

The Reign arrived with danger, but the Americanist defense prevents them from reaching the area.

17:17 23 minutes ago

59′

Goal, goal, goal for America! Center to the area of ​​the Reign de González and Palacios manages to stretch his leg to open the scoring.

17:11 30 minutes ago

53′

Good coverage from González against King’s shot.

17:08 32 minutes ago

Four. Five’

The meeting resumes, America will seek to win.

16:48 an hour ago

45+2′

The first half is over, the score remains tied at zero goals.

16:46 an hour ago

43′

Center that Kaci finishes off and sends to Ivory’s hands.

16:38 an hour ago

36′

Close! Alison González fails to make contact with the ball and the ball goes wide.

16:29 an hour ago

27′

Mcclernon ends up deflecting the ball to avoid the Mexicans’ shot.

16:23 an hour ago

22′

Camberos shot on goal, but the ball went wide.

16:17 an hour ago

fifteen’

Good intervention by González after the dangerous arrival of the Reign.

16:10 2 hours ago

8′

Camberos shot that ends up going down the finish line.

16:01 2 hours ago

0′

Actions kick off in Louisville

16:00 2 hours ago

XI King

ivory; Lopez, Hiatt, Miramontez, McClernon; Stanton, Athens, Canals; King, Latsko, Balcer.

15:58 2 hours ago

XI Women’s America

I. Gonzalez; A. Kaci, J. Farías, K. Palacios, C. Cuevas, A. González, S. Enciso, A. Murillo, N. Hernández, S. Camberos, K. Luna.

15:51 2 hours ago

To the court

Both squads are already on the field of play, warming up prior to the start of the match.

15:46 2 hours ago

presents

América Femenil is already in the Lynn building, ready to face a new challenge.

15:41 2 hours ago

they arrived

The Reign is already in the stadium, tonight they join this contest and will seek to reach the final.

15:36 2 hours ago

It’s already with them!

The new reinforcement, Andrea Pereira is already in the azulcrema camp, adapting to her companions to be able to have activity soon.

15:31 2 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Reign must pay special attention to Alison González, the Mexican will seek to generate danger and reach the rival goal to put her team forward.

15:26 2 hours ago

Dressing rooms ready!

Both dressing rooms are already with all the clothing ready to be worn, everything to play this important match.

15:21 2 hours ago

New booster!

15:16 2 hours ago

postponed

América Femenil continues to postpone its participation in the Liga MX Femenil for this contest, it has already been announced that its match against Puebla will be rescheduled.

15:11 2 hours ago

We came back!

We are back for minute by minute of the match between América Femenil and Reign. Soon we will share the most relevant information on both squads, as well as the confirmed lineups.

15:06 3 hours ago

Don't leave here to follow América Femenil vs Reign live

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for América Femenil vs Reign live, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Lynn Family Stadium.

15:01 3 hours ago

Where and how to watch América Femenil vs Reign online and live

14:56 3 hours ago

What time is the América Femenil vs Reign match of the Women’s Cup friendly match?

14:51 3 hours ago

Women’s America Statements

14:46 3 hours ago

How does the Reign arrive?

14:41 3 hours ago

How does America Femenil arrive?

14:36 ​​3 hours ago

The match will be played at Lynn Family Stadium.

The América Femenil vs Reign match will be played at the Lynn Family Stadium located in Louisville, United States. The property has capacity for 30,780 people.

14:31 3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the América Femenil vs. Reign match, corresponding to the semifinal of the Women’s Cup. The match will take place at the Lynn Family Stadium, at 4:00 p.m.

