América Femenil vs Reign LIVE today (1-2) | 08/17/2022

Goal, goal, goal from the Reign! Center that they fail to clear and Van Der Jagt turns the score around.

Goal, goal, goal from the Reign! King’s cannon shot that takes advantage of the fact that the ball remains in the area and ties the match.

Center of Orejel, but the ball goes very long.

The Reign arrived with danger, but the Americanist defense prevents them from reaching the area.

Goal, goal, goal for America! Center to the area of ​​the Reign de González and Palacios manages to stretch his leg to open the scoring.

Good coverage from González against King’s shot.

The meeting resumes, America will seek to win.

The first half is over, the score remains tied at zero goals.

Center that Kaci finishes off and sends to Ivory’s hands.

Close! Alison González fails to make contact with the ball and the ball goes wide.

Mcclernon ends up deflecting the ball to avoid the Mexicans’ shot.

Camberos shot on goal, but the ball went wide.

Good intervention by González after the dangerous arrival of the Reign.

Camberos shot that ends up going down the finish line.

Actions kick off in Louisville

ivory; Lopez, Hiatt, Miramontez, McClernon; Stanton, Athens, Canals; King, Latsko, Balcer.

I. Gonzalez; A. Kaci, J. Farías, K. Palacios, C. Cuevas, A. González, S. Enciso, A. Murillo, N. Hernández, S. Camberos, K. Luna.

Both squads are already on the field of play, warming up prior to the start of the match.

América Femenil is already in the Lynn building, ready to face a new challenge.

The Reign is already in the stadium, tonight they join this contest and will seek to reach the final.

The new reinforcement, Andrea Pereira is already in the azulcrema camp, adapting to her companions to be able to have activity soon.

Reign must pay special attention to Alison González, the Mexican will seek to generate danger and reach the rival goal to put her team forward.

Both dressing rooms are already with all the clothing ready to be worn, everything to play this important match.

América Femenil continues to postpone its participation in the Liga MX Femenil for this contest, it has already been announced that its match against Puebla will be rescheduled.

We are back for minute by minute of the match between América Femenil and Reign. Soon we will share the most relevant information on both squads, as well as the confirmed lineups.

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for América Femenil vs Reign live, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Lynn Family Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

The América Femenil vs Reign match will be played at the Lynn Family Stadium located in Louisville, United States. The property has capacity for 30,780 people.