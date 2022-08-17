America announces luxury reinforcement from Barcelona

The summer market is still open and therefore reinforcement deluxe do not stop arriving in Mexico, because now the Women’s America has announced a reinforcement star direct from FC Barcelonawhich is already integrated to face the opening 2022.

Women’s America Looking to get your first title of the BBVA MX League and with the signings they have made in this tournament their options are on the rise, since we only have to remember players like Aurélie Kaci.

We recommend you:

VIDEO: American player “sells snacks” to complete for his ticket



Carlos Acevedo is committed to the Mexican National Team | let’s be heroes

Andrea Pereira, star reinforcement of America

Through social networks, Women’s America launched a video where can we see her new signing for this tournament, who is the player Spanish of 28 years Andrea Pereira Cejudosame that arrives with a great European poster.

In a video we can see Angel Villacampa giving some Technical instructionshelped by a blackboard, a marker and some spheres that are glued, but then he approaches the camera, covers it with his hand and there he appears Andrea Pereira.

“Hi, I’m Andrea Pereira… Águilas, I’m here”, mentions the Spanish player while already wearing the colors of the bluecream.

We recommend you:

VIDEO: Former player of America injures his girlfriend doing a TikTok

